IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / 5 simple ways to get your business loan approved
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
brand post

5 simple ways to get your business loan approved

When used wisely, the capital from an SME loan can boost your business turnover and even help land you a decent chunk of the market share. However, before applying for secured or unsecured business loans, it is important to prepare thoroughly.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST

In today’s competitive market, good businesses increase their bottom line by staying relevant. Whether you deal with services or products, as a business owner you can only stay ahead by pursuing growth. This demands capital, which is not always something that abounds when you need it. Still, you can address the lack of capital with smart financing options like an MSME loan.

When used wisely, the capital from an SME loan can boost your business turnover and even help land you a decent chunk of the market share. However, before applying for secured or unsecured business loans, it is important to prepare thoroughly. For a new business, loans like these are often not easily approved. In such situations, where turnover in business and revenue can’t be played as strengths, demonstrating reliability is key. To help with that, here are five simple tips to help you secure approval on a business loan.

1. Stay informed about the different types of loans

Not all business loans are the same and learning about the differences can put you at an advantage. For instance, an MSME loan for a new business will have certain concessions that make it easier to qualify for. Similarly, a loan for women entrepreneurs is sure to have special benefits that may tilt the odds in your favour. Staying informed about the different loan types can also help you identify options that are tailored to your need.

2. Keep tabs on your personal and business credit score

One of the criteria to qualify for an MSME loan is that you and/or your business must maintain the required standards of creditworthiness. There are 2 metrics to take care of:

● Your CIBIL score

● Your company’s CIBIL rank

Lenders are sure to check these metrics before approving a loan. By keeping them healthy you can get quicker approvals, larger loans, and better interest rates. At the very least, you should ensure that at least one of them is in the ideal range to increase your chances at securing funding.

3. Ensure you meet the business loan eligibility criteria

Making it a habit to check off all the eligibility terms helps you avoid an instant rejection, thereby sparing you wasted time, effort, and money. Typically, business loan eligibility revolves around business vintage, turnover, age of the applicant, and annual income. Some lenders like Bajaj Finserv simplify the process and have a lenient criteria. To qualify for Bajaj Finserv Business Loan, you simply need:

● A business vintage of at least 3 years

● IT returns filed for at least 1 year

● A healthy CIBIL score

● To be between 25 and 65 years of age

4. Gather all the required documents

One of the easiest ways to increase your chances at approval is to gather all the required documentation beforehand. These play a vital role in demonstrating your reliability and financial capabilities. Your business documents serve as an evidence of your eligibility and the business’ ability to generate revenue to pay off the loan. Typically, you may need to submit these documents:

● Identity proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driving license, etc.)

● Address proof (electricity bill, ration card, lease agreement, etc.)

● Financial documents (IT returns, bank statements, balance sheet, profit & loss statement, etc.)

● Business ownership proof (Registration document, GST returns, PAN card, etc.)

Some loans also need documents of the collateral you plan to pledge, but Bajaj Finserv’s Business Loan does not demand collateral of any form and so, you have less documents to produce here.

5. Create a detailed and sound business plan

Besides meeting the eligibility criteria, you also need to convince the lender about your need for funding and your ability to use it profitably. The smartest and most effective way to do so is to present the lender with a detailed business plan. This must include cash flow projections, demand metrics, company goals, loan capital usage, and revenue projections. With a clear picture of your realistic business goals, lenders will be more confident in lending to you.

Keep these tips in mind before you apply for a business loan to have the best chance of approval. Better yet, pick a lender only after careful consideration and extensive research. Compare the top lenders and their offerings to find the most convenient and efficient offer.

A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up. Business loans from Bajaj Finserv offer collateral-free capital up to Rs. 45 lakh and at competitive interest rates. Moreover, you can get loan approval in 24 hours.

The funding from this MSME business loan can be used to expand operations, bolster working capital, buy equipment, invest in infrastructure, and more. Besides easy access to funding, you can also avail the Flexi Loan facility to enjoy greater repayment flexibility. This feature allows you to borrow from your pre-approved sanction as needed, without any extra charge.

Here, interest is only charged on the amount withdrawn, allowing you to efficiently manage the business’ cash flow. To enjoy all these features of this online business loan, check your pre-approved offer today.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Karan Khatri
Karan Khatri
brand post

Indian Hypebeast culture: Karan Khatri is the 'hype' in Hypebeast

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Karan Khatri is one of India’s biggest Hypebeasts in the country. His passion for sneakers and other collectible street wear items has in a lot of ways introduced the Hypebeast culture in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A recent success story from their institute is that of Essakiraj Arumugam from Tamil Nadu, who secured first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020.
A recent success story from their institute is that of Essakiraj Arumugam from Tamil Nadu, who secured first rank in the all-India level in the CA final Nov 2020.
brand post

GM Test Series offers excellence in professional courses with online test series

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
GM Test Series is India’s most trusted test preparation platform for professional courses like CA, CS, CMA, CFA and is serving 1 Lakh+ students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Badwaik
Aditya Badwaik
brand post

Aditya Badwaik is emerging as one of the top project management professionals

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The youngster is all about his grit, passion and commitment to turn everything into something extraordinary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
increase your YouTube subscribers
increase your YouTube subscribers
brand post

SMM-World.Com explains best ways to increase YouTube subscribers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • Try out one of these tips for each new video you post or implement one a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeraj Kochhar
Neeraj Kochhar
brand post

Neeraj Kochhar of Viraj Profiles plans to hire more from the hinterland of India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • The Chairman & Managing Director is planning to hire over 1,200 ITI and Diploma holders in the current financial year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder &amp; Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings
Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings
brand post

Le Florence is making every wedding spectacular

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Le Florence Weddings also assists you with all the little knick-knacks that come along with getting married including Guest calling & RSVP. Including the bespoke invites, customized gifts for the attendees and even the major task of the wedding shopping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pankaj Pavan Khaitan
Pankaj Pavan Khaitan
brand post

Pankaj Pavan Khaitan emerges as India's youngest producer

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • "Behind The Truth” the new sensational web series is on board and has the youngest producer of the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
A good loan to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan as it accommodates itself to almost any kind of enterprise, even a start-up.
brand post

5 simple ways to get your business loan approved

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
When used wisely, the capital from an SME loan can boost your business turnover and even help land you a decent chunk of the market share. However, before applying for secured or unsecured business loans, it is important to prepare thoroughly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krini Furniture, a Mumbai-based furniture manufacturer, provides customers with intelligent solutions to make the best out of tight spaces.(Krini Furniture)
Krini Furniture, a Mumbai-based furniture manufacturer, provides customers with intelligent solutions to make the best out of tight spaces.(Krini Furniture)
brand post

Here's how Krini offers smart space-saving furniture solutions

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Krini Furniture offers space-saving and smart furniture solutions according to your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora
Kunal Dron and Rohit Arora
brand post

Dropout Digital – The untamed success

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Dropout Digital, which is a registered digital agency, is in demand for their innovative and out of the wonder approach to attack the customary loyalty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Generally, when things become awry whether they are related to career, relationship, marriage, or health people turn to astrology to seek support.
Generally, when things become awry whether they are related to career, relationship, marriage, or health people turn to astrology to seek support.
brand post

Connect of astrology and kundali (birth chart) with modern Indian youth

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Youth connect to astrology in search of a support system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Koyani
Gautam Koyani
brand post

Gautam Koyani’s enthusiasm made him a triumphant digital marketer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:21 PM IST
He owns one of the leading digital marketing firms called Click Cipher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Miglani
Vishal Miglani
brand post

Meet Vishal Miglani- The digital marketing expert of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Vishal Miglani, who has worked for many Bollywood and Punjab-based celebrities, feels social media plays a vital role in the growth of any celebrity or brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arun Singh. (Arun Singh)
Arun Singh. (Arun Singh)
brand post

Singer Arun Singh is back with new single ‘Jaanwaleya’ from the album ‘Awara’

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Jaanwaleya has been released by Playbeatz Music. It is now out on Arun Singh’s official YouTube channel and all other music platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swapnil Aggarwal
Swapnil Aggarwal
brand post

Swapnil Aggarwal’s VSRK Wealth Creator-top financial service provider in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The young and dynamic entrepreneur through his experience has made a seamless execution of financial processes. He has control over the optimum management of the assets and is responsible for the growth of the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP