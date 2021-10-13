5 Technological Trends That Are Transforming The Logistics Sector

From e-commerce to essential food transportation, most businesses today base their operations on efficient supply chain logistics. This efficiency is increasingly linked to technological development.

At Order Tracker, a leading company in logistics traceability and China post tracking, they have identified some of the most relevant trends that are transforming the sector:

1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Warehouses and merchandise distribution processes are becoming more and more automated, which generates autonomy, fewer human errors, efficiency, profitability and, consequently, a high-quality service at very competitive prices.

According to Alberto Aramayo, country manager of Order Tracker, “By identifying patterns, this technology allows, for example, to predict consumption trends, which will alert to a possible increase in demand, make a better selection of transport routes and carry out more efficient travel”.

2. Big Data: thanks to Big Data, the distribution of goods can be adapted to elements in real time such as weather conditions, traffic or the demands and preferences of customers in the last mile phase. The data collected can be used to implement concrete actions aimed at improving the performance and efficiency of all phases of the logistics process.

According to Aramayo, “the use of Big Data tools plays a remarkable role in the last mile of dispatches, since it allows obtaining information directly from the consumer experience, which constitutes a point of reference when implementing changes and innovations. in order to guarantee customer satisfaction. "

3. Robotization: the implementation of automated systems and robots, specifically designed for more tedious tasks or those that require greater physical strength, facilitate many of the functions of warehouses or warehouses, being an important support for workers. This technology can support tasks such as: supply and unloading, inventory work, product identification, packaging, and in the not-too-distant future, in the completely autonomous distribution of goods.

4. Blockchain: Blockchain technology, which is based on the creation of a single record of information, but distributed over several nodes. It is a system that allows improving digital security in all areas in which it is applied, from the logistics sector to operations with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The applications of Blockchain technology are very broad and, although one of the sectors where it has the greatest impact is financial, the reality is that it can be used to improve the defenses of any system that uses digital media to carry out its activity.

5. On Demand: In the logistics sector, On Demand models, which are paid only when they are used, are increasingly common, offering a flexible and individualized service that adapts to the fluctuations of the economic activity of each company. In this way, a company can have logistical services whenever it needs them. Having these services implies not having to allocate fixed monthly resources to such a task, but only having to do so when consumer demand requires it.

