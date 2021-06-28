5paisa Promo Code to Get Free Demat Account & 100

5paisa promo code is “AQIB004” which helps you to get free demat account and rs 100 in your wallet. Users will get some amazing benefits when they use promo code on creating a 5paisa demat account. That's why today we will tell you a special 5 Paisa Promo code and what are the benefits you will get after joining this stock broker platform with our promo code. So let us know about that.

What is 5 Paisa?

5 Paisa is a very popular DIY platform where users can deal in different types of financial services like Mutual Fund, Equity, Commodity, Insurance, Direct Gold Investment, and many more. This platform has a daily turnover of more than 30,000 crore and users are very active on this platform. If you want to invest in US stocks than use ftx referral code to buy usa tokenized stocks and crypto.

The trading and transactions can also be done on their app, which has millions of downloads. Their features like cutting-edge tools, all-in-one account, free stock recommendations, and many more are quite amazing. This is a perfect platform for beginners and experienced, they have very limited transaction fees, which is just Rs.20 per order. It doesn't matter how big the transaction value is, the charges are fixed. Let us know about their reward program.

How to create an account on 5 Paisa using a Promo code?

First of all, just go to the official website of 5 Paisa and tap on the register option.

Now just fill in all the personal details like PAN card, Date of Birth, Aadhar Card, mobile number, and our referral code which is “AQIB004”

Enter 5paisa promo code “AQIB004”

Then you need to submit your bank details with the account number and IFSC code.

Now upload all the relevant documents like your photo, Aadhar card, Cancelled cheque, and all others.

Then you will be redirected to a new page where you have to do Esign for security purposes.

Now just wait for 24 hours as it will take to verify all the details properly.

That's it, in this way, you can create an account on 5 Paisa using a referral code.

5 Paisa Reward Program

The reward program has a lot of benefits on this platform. At first, users need to register with our 5paisa referral code is “AQIB004” so that they can avail some benefits. If you are joining with our code then you don't need to pay a single penny for account opening, they will also provide you a credit of Rs.250, and there will be no brokerage fees in the starting 30 days. After that, you can earn a good income by referring peoples. You will get Rs.500 for your first referral and then Rs.250 for every referral. There will be a brokerage sharing of 12.5% for every referral you made. Users can refer unlimited members on this platform to increase referral income.

How to earn from 5 Paisa?

Now let us know how to earn on 5Paisa. First, you need to log in to your account on 5 Paisa and tap on the face icon on the top right corner to open the menu bar. Now just tap on the Refer a Friend option and you will be able to see your referral link. You need to share this referral link with all your friends and relatives to earn referral income, you can also share the link to different social media platforms.

CONCLUSION

So that's all about the 5Paisa promo code which is “AQIB004”, the above information will help you to start trading on 5 Paisa with our promo code to claim discounts then you can start earning through the referral program on 5 Paisa. So if you have any doubts then you can tell us in the comment section.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.