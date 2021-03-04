IND USA
6 National Award winners come together to make Ittar, a mature love story

The story is about a middle-aged couple who find strange love and comfort in each other’s company.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:06 PM IST

When 6 National Award winners in the industry come together to make a film, it is bound to create excitement and curiosity. The film we are talking about is a mature film titled, Ittar. The film is written and directed by the National Award winning director of ‘The Coffin Maker’ fame, Veena Bakshi. The movie brings together powerhouse talents of the big screen including the likes of Deepak Tijori and National Award-winning actor, Rituparna Sengupta (Dahan1997). The story is about a middle-aged couple who find strange love and comfort in each other’s company.

“But love at this age is not easy. You can battle the world, but how will you battle the conflict within,” says director Veena Baksh who is getting ready to helm the director’s hat again for this film. What makes the film unique is the coming together of best brains of filmmaking for this project - from the director, actors, cinematographer to the editor, sound designers and many others.

‘Ittar’ will be shot by National Award winning cinematographer Mahesh Aney, who was awarded for his stellar work in the film, Swadesh. While the sound design of the film will be done by three time National Award winner, Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who has won awards for Madras Cafe, Bajirao Mastani and URI-The surgical Strike. The sync sound for the film will be helmed by Nihar Ranjan Samal, who bagged the national award for Madras Cafe. The film will be edited by Irene Dhar Malik, who won her National Award for Editing for Celluloid Man.

“In recent time this is the best team, which has come together, to create magic in the big screen. We are very excited and looking forward to go on the floors. The excitement is visible in the crew’s face,” says a unit member.

Triforce Cinema and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd is producing Ittar
Triforce Cinema and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd is producing Ittar


Ittar is produced by Tanuj Bhramar and Karan Singh of Triforce Cinema and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd, a new age production house. The producer’s track record includes an award-winning film ‘Barah X Barah’, which is currently winning audiences at all big film festivals in India and internationally.

Ittar is a mature love story goes on floor in April 2021.

