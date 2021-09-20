7 health benefits of using a treadmill

1. Reduced Impact

A treadmill reduces impact better than the street or other outdoor surfaces when it comes to running. Every time you take a step while running on the pavement, dirt, or even hard surfaces, your legs take a lot of impacts, especially when you go fast.

Over time, stepping on rocks in the wrong direction too often and standing on pavement can cause ankle, knee, and back pain. Eventually, these can cause severe health problems in our old age, as well as painful bone fractures. So it would be best if you prefer a treadmill rather than traditional walking on uneven surfaces.

2. You are in Control

Running on a treadmill will also benefit you in the fact that you have complete control over it. Depending on your fitness level, you may want to have a light workout, or you might be an experienced runner wanting an intense workout. The point is that on a treadmill, you can control all of the aspects to suit your fitness level to a tee.

Warming up and cooling down are in your control, as are the speed and incline, and even the amount of energy you exert for a specific amount of time. Fitness levels of all kinds can benefit from the program, as it can be tailored to their individual needs.

3. They Simulate Race Courses

Treadmill can be excellent equipment to help you train for your next marathon or your next big race. A treadmill's speed and incline can be adjusted, which is helpful on race day. Train for a race in conditions similar to the real thing as much as possible, and you may well find that the difference between winning and losing can be as significant as the competition itself.

4. Mental Health and Motivation

Running on a treadmill helps you think better, be healthier, and feel much happier. The treadmill can make you happy and healthy. Runs and aerobic exercises like cycling cause the release of more endorphins in the brain. Endorphins are a chemical compound found in your brain that makes you feel happy. The use of a treadmill at home can consequently help relieve depression and anxiety.

There is a phenomenon called the runner's high, which occurs when a runner has run a long distance and feels a joyful sensation of delight and happiness. Some people claim that running acts as a happy pill, but it's the endorphins naturally emitted due to your exercise. In addition, a naturally occurring brain chemical called endocannabinoids can also be produced during exercise.

5. Heart Health

Running regularly may be one of the best things you can do for your cardiovascular health, or your heart health, in other words. For one, regular aerobic exercise helps increase the strength of your heart and the circulation of blood in your body. More circulation means that your muscles get more oxygen, thus working harder for longer and getting more results from every run.

High blood pressure sufferers benefit from stronger hearts because it means lowering their blood pressure. As a result, the prevention of heart disease and the possibility of suffering a heart attack can be significantly enhanced.

6. Weight Loss

Running on a treadmill can also help you lose weight pretty quickly, which is another excellent reason to use one. On a treadmill, running for a mile will burn up to 100 calories. Running 6 miles in an hour can burn 600 calories, which is quite a lot. A vigorous workout that is done at full speed and with high intensity can burn even more calories. There are also a lot of health benefits to running over other aerobic exercises, such as cycling.

7. Muscle Building

There is much more to running than cardio and stamina, even though you might think it is only suitable for those things. Running, of course, engages your muscles, which means your muscles are also being built. Running will increase the muscle mass in your legs. Running, therefore, strengthens your leg muscles. In addition to increasing the strength of your core, you can enhance it by running with your abdominal muscles flexed. The simple act of swinging your arms while running can even increase your arm strength.

