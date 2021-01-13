IND USA
Brand new web series: 8
brand post

‘8’, a web series produced by Jimmy Asija is the wildest revenge story ever

  • Mr. Jimmy Asija is a well-renowned name in the film industry, who has in the past produced famous movies covering multiple genres such as romance, thriller, comedy, suspense.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:10 PM IST

Currently, it is the season of web series, where we can experience web series raining. Web series on the different OTT platforms have captured the market by covering different genres such as comedy, suspense, daily soap, romance, thriller, etc.

To add on to the feather, there is a brand-new series ‘8’ – A revenge story which is going to be released on the OTT platforms. Mysha Films Pvt. Ltd. In association with the Mori Group & JRKFilms presents Web series ‘8’ – Vahi Aant Jahan Shurua. The web series is directed by Milan Sharma and Team and is produced by the renowned Punjabi Producer – Jimmy Asija.

Storyline

The storyline is one of the very different genres, which is about the biggest revenge you will experience. It is about a girl who was raped 8 times at 8 different locations as a part of revenge. The series is an eye-opener and is going to come into the category of 18+

About Jimmy Asija

Mr. Jimmy Asija is a well-renowned name in the film industry, who has in the past produced famous movies covering multiple genres such as romance, thriller, comedy, suspense. He is the founder of JRK Film, a leading production house in Gujarat. He is one of the most hardworking and determined individuals who started working at a very young age. To make both ends meet and support his family financially, he had no other choice but to work. He never felt any work is small or less important and went on to perform odd chores.

Although as we say, there is no fire without a spark, the same is true in the case of Jimmy’s life. His mother always knew that he has it in him to become an actor, but later he went on to become a known director. Jimmy Asija currently has two sons – and his elder son Hitarth has already entered the film industry by starting to act at a young age.

JRK Production House

The JRK production house is known as a film production label, not just in Gujarat but overall country. The primary aim of Jimmy Asija has always been to provide a platform for talented young artists to showcase what they have got. He believes in giving immense opportunities to the young blood. The production has directed and produced several films, short films, songs, etc. A few popular ones are - The Suspect Short Film, Fattu Short film, I Vote, Prem No Nasho Song, etc.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

