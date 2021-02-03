9 months post launch, JJ Tax App gets PE funds of ₹1000 million
JJ Tax App, India’s first chat-based tax app, was launched last year, by aspiring chartered accountants – Leesha Arya and Mehak Malik. Under the mentorship of CA J. Jambukeswaran – CEO of a leading tax firm in Gurgaon, the cofounders took a bold decision of launching the app on May 26, 2020 during the pandemic. The launch of this App coincided with the spur in digital adoption in India.
Successes scripted in the past 9 months
In less than 4 months of launch, the App was conferred with an award for ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the year’ by ‘Time2Leap’ Awards, which was supported by Pratap Chandra Sarangi – Minister of State, Government of India.
What started as a target of reaching 10,000 subscribers by end of FY21, became a milestone within the third month of launch, for this ambitious team of motivated youngsters. The team revised their fiscal target several times, as they kept attaining their goal sooner than anticipated. Today, the team is chasing a target of 1 million subscribers, out of which 50% is already achieved, by January 2021.
What to expect in 2021?
A simple, but effective idea of simplifying taxation and tax-related queries, has now become one of the most popular and successful start-ups in India. With PE Funding of 1000 million rupees, JJ Tax is all set for its first Corporate Meet, in February end.
The app is now available on Amazon too and is gearing up to add an offline query resolution as an added feature. With a user-friendly UI, JJ Tax is resolving more than 3000 queries per month and enabling millennials switch to a digital and easier solution for all their tax queries.
At this crucial stage, the team has appointed CA Rashi Bajpai as Chief Operating Officer. Under her able leadership, the team expects to deliver transformative customer experiences, with an impressive new UI.
JJ Tax promoters to launch students' app soon
The promoters of JJ Tax are gearing up for the launch of a students' app, named JoJo – a one-stop solution for education of Commerce, Accounts, Tax and related subjects, with quiz and chat options. This user-friendly and affordable app has already received a commitment of PE funding of 1000 million rupees even before its launch.
Bhavya Mittal, Chief Designer and Director of JJ Tax App, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of JoJo Edtech, and she would be spearheading the launch in the first week of April 2021. Team JoJo is aiming high, with a target of enrolling 1 million subscribers by March 2022.
Both companies are extensively expanding, and plan to take head count of their 30 member team to 200, by the end of 2021. The team is using digital transformation as an important lever, in reaching their targets and servicing India’s millennial audiences with an omni-channel approach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 months post launch, JJ Tax App gets PE funds of ₹1000 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young entrepreneur and stock Market trader J.M Bilal reveals his success mantra
- Just at the age of 22, J.M Bilal becomes a self-made entrepreneur and stock market trader who is successful in day trading and investing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pharma Synth honours doctors for their service to the nation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamta Dagar's journey from a 9-5 career woman to a fitness Instagrammer
- Mamta Dagar decided to make social media her work sphere where she kicked out the 9-to-5 schedule and chose to work in a unique manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru
- The Salon & Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris’ fifth outlet in Bengaluru, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP – the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SEO Tech Experts awarded with the title 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elie Saba set to revolutionize the F&B industry in the UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
God makes them (kids) cute and Olele® grows them in style!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Come India, change your bingeing habit with OTT Ventures’ e-learning endeavor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhruv Tuli: Trending name in the Dalal Street Trading Circle
- One of the youngest multi-asset traders and portfolio managers in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc
- Laudco Media partners with Design Works. Inc, one of India's leading creative & design collective based out of Kolkata.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A versatile 100% desi App for content creators
- With the increase in online viewership, companies and marketing firms are in constant need of video content. Social media video content is shared at a much higher rate than normal text messages or images.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anubhav Gupta: A firm believer of the concept of ‘Learning on the job’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What's next in Men's Couture?
- Know more about Designer Jatin Malik and his Fall Winter/ Festive wear 2020 collection 'FRACTAL'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HIFU and HydraFacials –Two rejuvenating cosmetic treatments for skin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox