(L-R) CA Rashi Bajpai, newly appointed COO of JJ Tax, Mentor J Jambukeswaran, and Bhavya Mittal, newly appointed COO of JoJo EdTech.
9 months post launch, JJ Tax App gets PE funds of 1000 million

In less than 4 months of launch, the App was conferred with an award for ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the year’ by ‘Time2Leap’ Awards,
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:45 PM IST

JJ Tax App, India’s first chat-based tax app, was launched last year, by aspiring chartered accountants – Leesha Arya and Mehak Malik. Under the mentorship of CA J. Jambukeswaran – CEO of a leading tax firm in Gurgaon, the cofounders took a bold decision of launching the app on May 26, 2020 during the pandemic. The launch of this App coincided with the spur in digital adoption in India.

Successes scripted in the past 9 months

In less than 4 months of launch, the App was conferred with an award for ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the year’ by ‘Time2Leap’ Awards, which was supported by Pratap Chandra Sarangi – Minister of State, Government of India.

What started as a target of reaching 10,000 subscribers by end of FY21, became a milestone within the third month of launch, for this ambitious team of motivated youngsters. The team revised their fiscal target several times, as they kept attaining their goal sooner than anticipated. Today, the team is chasing a target of 1 million subscribers, out of which 50% is already achieved, by January 2021.

What to expect in 2021?

A simple, but effective idea of simplifying taxation and tax-related queries, has now become one of the most popular and successful start-ups in India. With PE Funding of 1000 million rupees, JJ Tax is all set for its first Corporate Meet, in February end.

The app is now available on Amazon too and is gearing up to add an offline query resolution as an added feature. With a user-friendly UI, JJ Tax is resolving more than 3000 queries per month and enabling millennials switch to a digital and easier solution for all their tax queries.

At this crucial stage, the team has appointed CA Rashi Bajpai as Chief Operating Officer. Under her able leadership, the team expects to deliver transformative customer experiences, with an impressive new UI.

JJ Tax promoters to launch students' app soon

The promoters of JJ Tax are gearing up for the launch of a students' app, named JoJo – a one-stop solution for education of Commerce, Accounts, Tax and related subjects, with quiz and chat options. This user-friendly and affordable app has already received a commitment of PE funding of 1000 million rupees even before its launch.

Bhavya Mittal, Chief Designer and Director of JJ Tax App, has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of JoJo Edtech, and she would be spearheading the launch in the first week of April 2021. Team JoJo is aiming high, with a target of enrolling 1 million subscribers by March 2022.

Both companies are extensively expanding, and plan to take head count of their 30 member team to 200, by the end of 2021. The team is using digital transformation as an important lever, in reaching their targets and servicing India’s millennial audiences with an omni-channel approach.

