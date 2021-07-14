921 Basmati Rice - A Giant in the Making

Basmati Rice is synonymous with 'Party' 'Treat' and 'Jashn'. Whenever we think of treating our guests or ourselves with some delicious food, the first thing that strikes us is to prepare Biryani, Rice, or Pulao with Basmati Rice. It's a symbol of a superior experience.

There are many famous brands in India selling Basmati Rice. Some are established, have a host of brand power but there's one brand that is slowly making waves amongst rice lovers and that is 921 Basmati Rice.

921 Basmati Rice is not a new or unknown brand. But its growing popularity especially amongst the youth is making it one of the leading brands for basmati rice. A trusted brand since 1972, the brand has touched millions of households with their basmati rice products like 921 Classic XXL, 921 Lajawab Tohfa, 921 Rehaan in India.

Famous for its superior taste, long and slender grains, 921 Basmati Rice is soon catching up with other brands and is making a mark for itself in the rice industry. It's filling up streets with its attractive aroma, sleek packaging, and superior quality rice.

The credit for their massive growth lies in their inventive strategies, strong distribution network, and introduction of new products as per market requirements. Subsequently, the brand is adopting a host of innovative marketing techniques which has enabled it to counter competition and connect with customers thereby contributing to its ever-increasing growth.

921 Basmati Rice has recently announced Ruma Sharma, a famous actress, and social media star as the face of the brand to widen their appeal.

Speaking to HT, Yanshil Garg, MD of 921 Basmati Rice says 'We have been a strong brand with a core focus on product development. Over the past 50+ years, we have always believed to deliver value to customers and this has helped us take the conversation away from price. All our customers are loyal ones who love to cook their everyday meals with our basmati rice and that is a testimony to our constant growth. With the digital boom, we have also adapted by marketing ourselves aggressively on social media and other digital platforms"

Taking notice of the fast-growing e-commerce market, the brand has made strategic tie-ups with e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and other local and national e-commerce portals. The brand is also seeing a massive increase in sales via social media with their constant marketing that appeals to younger audiences. All of this has made 921 Basmati Rice, a champion brand.



