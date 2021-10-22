A 50-year-old legacy: How Jagdish Store is keeping up with the latest trends

Jagdish Store, the heaven accentuating finest furnishing solutions, was established in the year 1965 by Mr. Jagdish Khandelwal. From starting in a tiny store in the nation's capital to becoming the most trusted furnishing destination of the country and expanding to the cosmopolitan cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Ludhiana, the rich legacy of the store continue to be an inspiration in the home décor and furnishing space.

Keeping up with the latest designs and trends is something that’s a requisite for companies in the décor and furnishing solutions space. Jagdish Store has been the one-stop destination for all the latest trends and designs from the past 56 years. Talking to the director of Jagdish store, Mr. Sidharth Khandelwal, and taking a detailed tour of the store exploring the lavish and exclusive range of home décor and furnishing solutions, we got a better chance to understand how an operation of that involves such complexity, scale and attention to details really unfolds.

Mr. Sidharth talked about the latest trends in the décor space and what people are really looking out for right now. In the colour segment, the rise in demand for potent green, shades of maroon and aqua clearly shows the shift in choices for bright colour fabrics. The sheens crafted with a blend of comfort are also something that’s been picking up lately. When it comes to the kind of fabrics that are in demand among the décor enthusiasts currently, he explained that ‘suedes’ and ‘velvets’ with texture and soft feels are what the interior design market has gravitated towards.

Not leaving any stone unturned and being in perfect sync with all the latest developments and trends, Jagdish Store features the best designs from all the major international labels like Alexandre Turpault, Nina Ricci, Elegante, Joop, Kela, Wenko, Spirella, Fuggerhaus, Kobe, Hopke from the USA, UK, China, South Korea and European countries such as Germany, Italy, France and Spain. Being home to such a diverse range of fabrics and furnishing solutions, it’s no surprise that Jagdish Store has been able to meet customer expectations and deliver quality consistently.

In a country like India, where festivals, traditions and regions play a major role in deciding the perfect home décor setup, Jagdish Store keeps in mind the specific needs and demands of the different kinds of customers, whether it’s a renovation amidst festivities, or curating your new abode with sheer luxury and comfort.

Trends may change and something more exquisite or elegant may rule the market but there’s one thing that’s been constant for over five decades and will be for years to come, Jagdish Store’s unmatched eye for spotting the latest and the best of designs and trends from around the globe.

Address: 39, 40, 41, Ring Road, Near Moolchand Hospital, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar III, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Phone: 011 42291100

Website: www.jagdishstore.com