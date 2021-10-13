A Bangalore based startup that can help you to save up to extra 35%

Flipshope helps people save their money while shopping online. It has a team that looks for the best deals and offers across various sections of the retail industry and presents them to the customers searching for offers on a product that is quite expensive otherwise.

It cares about your savings and makes sure that you shop your desired product by paying the minimum and is the perfect example of how shopping and saving co-exist. With over 2 million downloads, more than 20 million impressions across the globe and 150K daily active users, Jaipur and Bangalore Based Startup, Flipshope has established itself as one of India’s top deals and bargain hunting sites.

The customers avail all their favourite products or services at a price that is pretty lower than the actual price. It gives them primary shopping goals and makes their shopping experience happy! The deals are not just restricted to clothes, footwear or accessories, but some of the other services that you can avail of from Flipshope are travel tours, tickets, movie tickets, gift shopping, baby products, electronics, deals on credit cards, groceries and much more.

“During the time of pandemic everybody wants a no contact and safer shopping methods and the online shopping is the best way to do so, but people were facing financial problems because of lockdown and everybody wants to shop at discounted prices at this time Flipshope provided a feature named ‘Auto Apply Coupon’ which is powered by AI, the users just have to go through Flipshope website and select the favourite deal, this will redirect you to the website where you want to buy the products or services like the Flipkart coupons. And later, it automatically applies the best available coupon code while purchasing the product which saves user’s time and money both. The ‘Auto Apply Coupon’ feature supports more than 500 e-commerce stores.

As we know, the price of the products on the online markets fluctuates very much, so to solve this burning problem, Flipshope introduced the ‘Price Tracker Feature’, which shows the past 3 months price history on more than 100 million products and notifies the users through notifications and e-mails when the price is dropped, which enables the customers to grab their desired products at the lowest price.

The next major problem occurs when the flash sales come, users face difficulty while buying their desired products on flash sales so when the problem occurs Flipshope brings the solution. Flipshope has the ‘Flash Sale Auto Buy’ feature, which automatically add products to the cart during the sale.

If we talk about the sales statistics, the users of Flipshope generally spend over 500 million Rupees per month and received the benefits of more than 5 million Rupees using Auto-Apply Coupon feature itself majorly on electronics and fashion category.

Flipshope works with some of the top e-commerce sites in India and provides services in every category like Fashion, Electronics, Travel, Food and much more. There is a vast list of big websites such as, Flipkart Amazon, MakeMyTrip Zomato etc. They work with more than 400 brands spanning all dimensions and niches.

Flipshope had emerged as a being in 2014 when the e-commerce market was at its peak. The E-commerce space in India has shown rapid growth over the last few years as the number of internet users increased by 11%. As the e-commerce industry sees increased traction, it is expected to reach a market size of US$ 188 billion by 2025 in India. The Flipshope startup model runs parallel with the popular e-commerce sites, and as the leading sites grow thus Flipshope grows.

THE CORE AIM OF FLIPSHOPE IS TO SERVE THE USERS, PROVIDE THEM WITH THE BEST AVAILABLE SERVICES, AND MAKE A STRONGER FLIPSHOPE FAMILY.

As we all know, during the year 2014, the e-commerce market was at its peak; that’s when the Founders of Flipshope Ashutosh Goyal and Gaurav Kumar established their site. They hail from a humble family who completed their Education at IIT Kharagpur. At this time, they started to learn about the listings of free coupons, deals and offers on a single platform and how to market them. Since then, there has been no looking back. The team has professionals handling everything from operations to marketing.

