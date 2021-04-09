A chat with Swaraj Sahu, founder of Odisha-based Accustra





"Digital marketing is now a burgeoning industry, and it seems that in the coming century, the competitive landscape will be ruled by web promotion and branding. An individual can sell, encourage, and learn how to earn money quickly here. The world longs to meet a master in this area,' said Swaraj Sahu, one of the most influential digital marketers of his age.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, has emerged as one of India's most dynamic commercial and economic centres. Swaraj Sahu, the digital marketer and CEO of Accustra is from the same region. Swaraj has brought the field of digital marketing to the next stage through working with zeal. He's been doing this for a long time and has founded himself as one of India's most well-known digital marketers.

How did your younger self inspire you today?

I have been intrigued by the mysteries of the internet since I was a boy growing up. I did start my entrepreneurial journey when I was 22 years old. Speaking about my business, I cannot stress enough that I cannot consider a chance for me unless I gain something from it, and my psyche is a bounty spot. The more I read, the more I need, and this cycle continues.

How would your family describe you?

According to my loved ones, they have always seen me as the most dedicated person. This determination has benefited my teenage by supplying a steady stream of earnings from the not-so-natural advanced ads sector. I want to stay on top of impending trends, develop exciting ideas for my clients, and communicate without wasting any time.

What is your grit?

I recognize where and how to utilize the necessary effects for the benefit and upliftment of my customers. My company has relations with foreign clients and has proven to be the best in our sector, and my repertoire with Indian clients has proven my company to be the best here. My job is more analogous to studying while earning while still contributing development and longevity to the lives of others who operate in the same sector. Digital marketing campaigns evolve rapidly, and a digital marketer must adapt to the changing landscape

What makes Digital Marketing the right choice?

We've also learned about digital marketing and how commonly it's used. What, therefore, is the explanation for this? What makes anyone want to function as a digital marketer? First and foremost, digital marketing is an excellent career choice for creatives. It is an occupation for you if you want a job that does not hinder your imagination and encourages you to express yourself freely.

Internet marketing is a form of marketing that is continuously increasing and changing. As a consequence, there is still something new to experience and explore. Its widespread success is a creative career that provides a decent income as more citizens engage in digital marketing.

What instance would you call your breakthrough time?

I began my career without a mentor or business experience, so 2013 was not a typical year. Since then, I have searched relentlessly toward his dream, knowing that it was an absolute gift! I am currently in the lead of India's successful entrepreneurs.

