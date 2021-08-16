A Chef’s Journey as an Immigrant – Crossing over to Canada from India

Tracing Origins

Often, while we are quite happy living our lives and not clamoring for a better or brighter future, fate, nonetheless, has other plans in store for us.

This is the story of how Manish, a chef hailing from a small town in India, transitioned onto a permanent residence in Canada, eventually settling down in Toronto.

With cooking as a passion, Manish took great pride in working as a Chef at a well-known restaurant in Pune.

Having completed a degree in Hotel Management some years back, Manish had gradually amassed a fairly good amount of work experience as a Chef.

Inspiration Hits

What actually got Manish thinking about a life in Canada was the published story of Sash Simpson, a boy that had started off as a street kid in India, but later became an executive chef in Toronto.

Impressed, to say the least, and inspired above all, Manish now had a completely different take on life ahead for himself.

Could cooking really take Manish to Canada? It was time to find out.

Upskilling Always Helps

This was the time that Manish began to come up with the best possible version of himself. Upskilling and widening horizons, Manish left no stone unturned in his quest for a better ‘me’.

Manish took the time to take up, and complete, many certificate courses in his field of work.

Workshops and seminars, Manish tried to make his presence felt wherever he could. After all, in the digital age that we live in, connections do happen to matter a lot, some way or the other.

Exploring Immigration Options

For anyone that decides to immigrate overseas from India, the first and foremost and foremost step is that of researching all the options available.

It is only after gaining a sufficient understanding of how the Canadian immigration process works, can an individual then move onto working on the best places in Canada for an immigrant.

Generally speaking, immigrating to Canada is considered to be comparatively easier as against migrating to certain other countries. Nevertheless, where you choose to settle in Canada has an important role to play in your future success.

Narrowing down ‘settlement’ options

Here, the first step is that of finding out the most ideally-suited job code applicable for you in the Canadian labour market.

All jobs in Canada are classified as per a 4-digit unique code based on the National Occupational Classification matrix, commonly called the “NOC code” of that job.

As per the Canadian labour market, a chef will have a NOC 6321.

Job prospects for Chef in Canada are extremely positive, that too, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learning about the job prospects of your job in Canada is very important for selecting the most ideally suited Canadian province to settle in.

With immigrants coming into the country from almost all over the world, today, Canada has become a highly multi-cultural society, thereby building up a demand for chefs with specialization in the different foreign cuisines.

Generally, a well-qualified and gifted chef can expect to get their pick from the best in employment offers from all across Canada.

Ontario and British Columbia have a high demand for chefs.

Other provinces that too need a fair number of internationally trained chefs are – Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

Yukon territory in Canada is also a good place for an overseas-born individual trained as a chef to settle in.

To the Present

After securing his Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR) from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Manish finally landed in Canada, taking up a job offered in Toronto.

The pay was good. The life offered in Canada for a migrant, much better.

Now, Manish envisions meeting his idol Sash Simpson, an executive chef in Toronto, some day in person.

The man, the reason that got Manish to Canada as a chef from India. Following in the footsteps of Sash Simpson.

The Provincial Route to Canada PR

The provincial nomination route – via the Provincial Nominee program – to Canada PR is worth exploring.

The Express Entry system of the federal government of Canada is probably the most well-known of the ways to immigrate to Canada.

The PNP offers many pathways, making it more accessible to a wider majority of prospective immigrants interested in settling in Canada with family.

PNP draws are held from time-to-time. Some provinces like British Columbia hold almost weekly draws. Others, like Quebec, hold provincial draws at a comparatively bigger interval of time.

The specific draw criteria also differs from PNP draw to PNP draw.

How does a PNP nomination guarantee ITA by IRCC?

Keep in mind that there are many PNP streams aligned with the IRCC Express Entry system.

The federal government of Canada manages 3 main immigration programs through IRCC.

For an Express Entry candidate that has created their profile with IRCC, a PNP nomination can prove to be a blessing indeed.

A PNP nomination is worth 600 points for an Express Entry candidate.

This score is the CRS score that is given out of a total of 1,200. The eligibility points calculation for Canada immigration is different, and requires a candidate to score 65 points to be eligible.

Job in Canada from India

Online portals – such as Y-Axis Jobs portal – can be used for securing a 100% genuine job in Canada from India. Jobs for chefs in Canada can easily be explored online based on the specialization – chef, sous chef, pastry chef, chef de train, chef de partie, executive chef, etc.

Looking for a job in Canada online is much easier today when compared to the past. The best part of the process is that you can do go job-hunting on your own. Do ensure that you only make use of verified portals for the same.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.