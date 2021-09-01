A COMPLETE GUIDE OF ASTROLOGY by Dr Sohini Sastri released by Sonu Sood

In a glittering award ceremony, ‘International Glory Award’, held at Goa,’ A COMPLETE GUIDE OF ASTROLOGY’, a book on astrology by one of India’s finest astrologer Dr Sohini Sastri was launched. Noted Bollywood superstar and one of India’s real life heroes Sonu Sood unveiled the book on the occasion.

In Dr Sohini Sastri’s words, “The book, ’ A COMPLETE GUIDE OF ASTROLOGY’, brings the insight and wisdom of astrology to the readers. Indian astrology is an ancient and sophisticated method of exploring the character of an individual’s time and space and its effect on the person. Previously a mystery is now much clarified and explained by long term practitioners. The book helps people with hunger for knowledge of astrology, jyotish shashtra dictates or predicts considering the state of the cosmos, we begin to know its nature, and organize an appropriate response. Jyotish or astrology is infused with religious, psychological and physical spirit of India.

One of the ancient parts of ancient astrology is Vedic astrology of which most of the ancient data have been lost, ruptured or distorted. We, the astrologer community, are still working upon it to recover as much as possible for the sake of humanity. I am very thankful to God, my seniors, and Gurus for their blessings. This comprehensive and enlightening book on topic will make the readers understand a complete flow of astrological science in the simplest way,” concluded the author Dr Sastri.

’ A COMPLETE GUIDE OF ASTROLOGY’ is divided into two parts- “General Astrology” and “Predictive Astrology”, a completely new world opens up both for a practising astrologer as well as for the novice who is passionate about knowing how the Zodiac, the Horoscope, the Yoga can impact on their lives. The second part is perhaps more interesting for the lay reader as it deals with extremely insightful information and educative about intriguing areas as (a) Predictions about Educational Achievement, (b) Predictions of Career and Profession, (c) Predictions about Wealth, Success and Prosperity, and (d) Predictions about Romance and Marriage.

Dr. Sastri’s language and style are like the transparent waters of a natural lake which even the lay reader would love to swim in. She has also supported every theory and arguments with graphics, tables, charts, diagrams and beautiful graphic art.

This is the first ever book that opens a new window into an intriguing world we are forever curious about and not only offers information and education but also entertains and inspires social agency in every reader who digs into the book.

According to the noted columnist and author, Dr Shoma Chatterjee, “’ A COMPLETE GUIDE OF ASTROLOGY’ must find and will find its place in the archives of history.”

Dr Sohini Sastri is one of India’s finest astrologers and is famous for her accurate prediction and effective remedy selection. She has a vast knowledge about the movement of stars and planets and its influence over people. She is a KP astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr Sohini Sastri is the only astrologer to win 3 time consecutive National Award in astrology, she is a popular name among astrology writers and her books help readers understand astrology easily from its roots, along with astrology she has heavily invested in social and charitable work. She hails from a from a well known spiritual family of Kolkata and is a recipient of D.Litt and a Doctorate degree.

In Dr Sohini Sastri’s words, “ I shall continue to serve society as long as I am able to, I know this is my purpose.”

