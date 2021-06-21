A Conversation with A Rising Email Marketer: Yogesh Rao

We always look up to individuals who are actually true role models, and who have accomplished a lot in a very short period of time, all owing to their true potential. Today we have Yogesh Rao along with us, an individual who rose from having an income of $100 to $100,000 a month.

Yogesh Rao: Thank you very much, I am glad that I was able to reach such a place where I can not only become successful myself, but also provide insights to other individuals so that they can learn from it. To be honest, I always wanted to get into IIT, but after I failed to back the examinations, we were actually indebted and my family was going through a very bad time because the business was not holding pretty well. That is when I decided that I need to have a career change, moreover when I went on along with college, I was looking for ways to earn money online as a part timer because I also had to focus on my studies.

That sounds pretty rough, what about your educational background? I mean, did you always like to study or was it a new enlightenment after you got into college?

Yogesh Rao: Well, not exactly, I was always good in studies and I performed very well in school also. I had some plans for myself and wanted to go to college, but because of financial instability I couldn't complete my degree. Yes, this makes me a dropout, something many people look down upon. But becoming interested in email marketing changed my life. I took up some affordable courses in marketing since I wasn’t really familiar with the subject. I was soon ready, because I kept training myself, trying to talk to people without hesitation and also building up my confidence along with my performance. You should keep in mind that nothing comes easily, and you will have to eventually practice for everything, no matter what career you choose for yourself.

What is Email marketing, according to you?

Yogesh Rao: Email marketing is a very performance and practical based job; only theoretical and book knowledge is not going to help you out if you are that kind of a person. I think this is where I got lucky, I soon started to realize that I was very good with clients, and I realized that I could also understand their demands and personalize them accordingly, this is the reason why I was earning $2000 per month back in those days.

That’s a great amount!

Yogesh Rao: Indeed, that is, it actually helped me to clear off all the debts from my family, and I started to support them more. But right now, I earn even more than that, $100,000 to be exact, in just a month's time. Dubai is an amazing city and I am glad to be living here, it is my greatest joy to have accomplished my dreams.

This is truly great, what would you like to suggest to every marketer or even a young individual out there? You certainly have a lot of experience in life.

Yogesh Rao: Yes, I do have experience, and from my experience I can tell you that time is the best teacher of everything, help is going to come to you when you need it the most. Go after your dreams and grab opportunities while they're still available, and focus on life. Focus on improving your life and raising your standard of living.

