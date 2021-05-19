A conversation with Haider Ali Khan, a multi-talented entrepreneur

Haider Ali Khan is a man who has many different jobs to keep his calendar full. He is a very well-known entrepreneur, an investor, an author, and a cyber security expert hailing from Australia. Here are excerpts from a conversation with him:

Before we begin, tell us a little bit about yourself?

My birthday is on the 22nd of September, 1993. So, if you have already done the math in your head, you now know that I'm presently 27 years old. I was brought up in Perth, Western Australia, and thus my nationality is, of course, Australian. However, I was not born here. I was born in Pakistan before my family moved to Australia and settled in.

How did you begin your journey into the world of online business?

At the age of 18, I started my online endeavours as an independent cyber security analyst, and I have since then been acknowledged for my efforts in the field, for which I am very grateful. I was approached by several major technology companies such as Google, Adobe, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Facebook. I have gotten my name listed on their bug bounty and responsible disclosure Hall of Fame. Again, this is something I am thankful for.

Tell us the backstory of your company?

After being an advocate for web security for a long time, I launched my own web hosting company Sudoly in 2014, which promoted a safer and more secure alternative to many other giant web hosting companies such as GoDaddy or Bluehost, who cannot boast the same level of security as ours.

And how has been Sudoly doing in the market?

I am pleased to inform you that till today, Sudoly has over 50,000 websites who are hosted with us from all over the globe. This includes highly prestigious government agencies, along with educational institutes and many big business organisations. Hence, proving that we claim to have trust between our clients and our staff who work here at Sudoly.com is not just baseless promotional tactics, but a certainty that we proudly uphold.

How did Sudoly achieve so much so fast?

My company has achieved everything authentically. That is honestly all that I can tell you. We deliver what we say we will.

Sudoly has achieved most of its fame and recognition from providing secure web hosting to all its clients. Who, on being asked, can vouch that the services supplied to them by us, as promised, have never once failed to protect them from the ever-ongoing threat of cyber-attacks?

Sudoly is not the only company under you. So, tell us Mr. Khan, how did you branch out?

Like I said, luckily for me, my online hosting business has been pretty great! But I have always been in the habit of setting my sights higher than where I presently am.

Wanting more out of the world of technology, I started investing in several technology reporting websites. As a result, I am pleased to inform you that I currently manage and run several news blogs, such as the well-known Apple tech-news blog known as iLounge.

So, what is the story behind you owning iLounge?

iLounge was originally launched on November 16, 2001. As the previous owner had recently faced a huge loss in the business, I acquired iLounge in January of 2019, ready to take over the running of the brand. Since acquiring the site, it has rapidly become one of the most successful Apple news websites currently on the web.

Great! And what are some other businesses that you are presently interested in being involved in?

While iLounge and Sudoly may be a few successful websites that I have designed to share with the world, as an entrepreneur, I prefer to keep most of my other businesses and brands confidential. But I'd like to let people know that I also run several successful eCommerce stores and brands on the web.

