A Cross-Platform Mobile App for Students & Professionals to Study & Work Abroad

We are introducing ‘EDAPT’ - the fastest-growing digital community of students and professionals intending to study and work abroad. This innovative and resourceful app connects them with like-minded people in a few swipes through smart matchmaking techniques. It not only helps them build a strong multicultural network before setting foot in the new country but also lets them find foreign schools, accommodations, meetup events in no time. These steps ensure that students and professionals can arrive hassle-free in the new environment.

While pursuing post-graduation as an international student in Canada, the Founder and CEO of EDAPT, Harshad Walhekar and his team witnessed numerous unprecedented challenges. He shares, “Mere Networking can solve most of the physical & emotional challenges in the study abroad journey. However, finding like-minded people who were sailing in the same boat took me and my team more than forever, mainly due to absence of matchmaking techniques on the existing social media platforms. That’s when EDAPT came up. An online platform whose main focus was to meet the needs of students & professionals planning to study & work abroad.

From getting familiar with the new environment to availing much needed products & services digitally to dealing with emotional and physical challenges, EDAPT makes the ultimate tech platform. The creators of the cosmopolitan app value the time and resources of its users. That’s why they aim to bring all scattered resources to a one-stop location so that students can arrive hassle-free in their new country or city.

However, delivering a robust platform to international students and professionals amidst various social media platforms was extremely difficult. “The available social media platforms have set the bar way too high for the younger generation”, says Walhekar.

The online app initiates meaningful connections through profile matchmaking techniques. It makes the best use of the swiping feature more common with dating and matrimony apps. It verifies all the profiles on the platform to maintain enhanced quality and safety protocols.

EDAPT is available for both iOS & Android phones and it has quickly become a trusted choice of over 1 Lakh users within the past 9 months. Majority of the app users claim that they enjoy the overall app user experience. The app helps them connect with all other international students who will be studying in the same school and in the same intake like them. And that too, without any geographical boundaries. The seamless networking app maintains an overall rating of 4.8 on the Play Store & App Store. The Play store consists of more than 1800 reviews so far.

Harshad Walhekar, founder and CEO of the EDAPT app, is also an Electrical engineer. He holds a diploma in Computer Science. He has five years of experience in the Sales and Marketing field. The Indian resident has lived in Canada for four years. The young and inspiring entrepreneur has also been a part of YCombinator Startup school, NASSCOM 10K Startups, FoundersHub & IIM Kashipur FIED.

