A humanitarian take on the journey of Chirag Alawadhi

In the ever evolving world of digital marketing, it is not easy to carve out a name for oneself, whereas if you are passionate and driven for a cause you might hit the bullseye. Chirag Alawadhi is one such example for those who intend to take that one extra step which leads to an altogether different outcome. Coming from an average family background to becoming one of the successful digital entrepreneurs, Chirag Alawadhi, is a name that everyone should look upto.

With his exceptional skills in digital marketing, Chirag Alawadhi has become a role model for millions of youngsters who wish to pursue their career in the same space. By starting his career in the field of digital marketing from different companies like - WittyFeed, Steelbird, Marketing Moves, he handled every project with zeal, positivity, and enthusiasm.

As a skilled marketing strategist, he had the niche and courage to take up the challenges and risks that worked in his favour. By figuring out that learning is the essential thing that is needed to move ahead, he focused on acquiring skills instead of making profits.

With the sheer need to join his hereditary work of digital marketing, he is all set to launch new projects named Esports Minute, iPrompt Digital. With such ventures, he intends to bring in employment opportunities and uplift the society in the process. As a person who clarified that life is never served on a silver platter, he thinks that with some sheer determination one can create a platter for themselves.

By functioning as a Digital Marketer, Content Strategist, YouTube Consultant, Social Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur, Chirag has successfully established a strong base of about 50k followers adding to his successful entrepreneurial journey.

The young business entrepreneur has not failed to remember his underlying foundations. Being a perfect example of inspiration and motivation to individuals around him, he adequately demonstrates that one needs to believe in themselves to accomplish certain objectives in life. As an individual, the drive to help people and unleash their inner talents, gives him the pleasure and motivates him to be a better version of himself.

The following quote explains his life's journey - "If you are working on something that you really care about, you don't have to be pushed. The vision pulls you." Chirag's journey is still ongoing, and looking into the future, he says, "I don't want to settle for ordinary. Hence I keep taking risks because I believe that it will take me closer to my dreams." The world of opportunity awaits his endeavour.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.