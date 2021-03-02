IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / A humanitarian take on the journey of Chirag Alawadhi
Chirag Alawadhi
Chirag Alawadhi
brand post

A humanitarian take on the journey of Chirag Alawadhi

By starting his career in the field of digital marketing from different companies like - WittyFeed, Steelbird, Marketing Moves, he handled every project with zeal, positivity, and enthusiasm.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:38 PM IST

In the ever evolving world of digital marketing, it is not easy to carve out a name for oneself, whereas if you are passionate and driven for a cause you might hit the bullseye. Chirag Alawadhi is one such example for those who intend to take that one extra step which leads to an altogether different outcome. Coming from an average family background to becoming one of the successful digital entrepreneurs, Chirag Alawadhi, is a name that everyone should look upto.

With his exceptional skills in digital marketing, Chirag Alawadhi has become a role model for millions of youngsters who wish to pursue their career in the same space. By starting his career in the field of digital marketing from different companies like - WittyFeed, Steelbird, Marketing Moves, he handled every project with zeal, positivity, and enthusiasm.

As a skilled marketing strategist, he had the niche and courage to take up the challenges and risks that worked in his favour. By figuring out that learning is the essential thing that is needed to move ahead, he focused on acquiring skills instead of making profits.

With the sheer need to join his hereditary work of digital marketing, he is all set to launch new projects named Esports Minute, iPrompt Digital. With such ventures, he intends to bring in employment opportunities and uplift the society in the process. As a person who clarified that life is never served on a silver platter, he thinks that with some sheer determination one can create a platter for themselves.

By functioning as a Digital Marketer, Content Strategist, YouTube Consultant, Social Media Influencer, and Entrepreneur, Chirag has successfully established a strong base of about 50k followers adding to his successful entrepreneurial journey.

The young business entrepreneur has not failed to remember his underlying foundations. Being a perfect example of inspiration and motivation to individuals around him, he adequately demonstrates that one needs to believe in themselves to accomplish certain objectives in life. As an individual, the drive to help people and unleash their inner talents, gives him the pleasure and motivates him to be a better version of himself.

The following quote explains his life's journey - "If you are working on something that you really care about, you don't have to be pushed. The vision pulls you." Chirag's journey is still ongoing, and looking into the future, he says, "I don't want to settle for ordinary. Hence I keep taking risks because I believe that it will take me closer to my dreams." The world of opportunity awaits his endeavour.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India.(Embassy Group)
brand post

Embassy Group, Ivanhoe Cambridge launch commercial real estate platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The platform will invest in develop-to-core and acquisition of partially developed business park opportunities to cater to the preferences of the millennial workforce in providing flexible workplaces and building sustainable communities across key Indian urban centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Khemka
Radhika Khemka
brand post

Radhika Khemka: A creative force behind the leading sanitary brand, ‘Niine’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Radhika Khemka ,the brains behind the sterile napkins brand 'Niine', gives you the insight behind the venture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chirag Alawadhi
Chirag Alawadhi
brand post

A humanitarian take on the journey of Chirag Alawadhi

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By starting his career in the field of digital marketing from different companies like - WittyFeed, Steelbird, Marketing Moves, he handled every project with zeal, positivity, and enthusiasm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya
Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya
brand post

Young influencers Ankit Singh and Venus Idariya on the road to glory

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:36 PM IST
The duo has acquired fame in the world of influencer marketing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Raj
Aditya Raj
brand post

Aditya Raj: A skilled entrepreneur and his journey to success

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • In 2020, Aditya Raj founded Acrux Cloud, which is a cloud hosting company where people rely on it for its easy to manage virtual private servers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HealthAsyst is a specialized healthcare technology solutions provider,(HealthAsyst)
HealthAsyst is a specialized healthcare technology solutions provider,(HealthAsyst)
brand post

HealthAsyst patient intake platform, CheckinAsyst now for Epic user community

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:50 PM IST
HealthAsyst has been providing innovative solutions to the global healthcare industry since 1999.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan
Sahil Khan
brand post

Youth & fitness icon Sahil Khan: The brains behind Hunk City

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Visitors can enjoy their holidays without compromising their health and fitness routine, says Sahil Khan about this holiday home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderated by Ms. Neethi Srikumar, VP Operations, Shri Educare Ltd, the event saw the participation of Ms. Uttara Singh, Director, The Shriram Millennium Schools Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, Ms. Pooja Thakur, Principal, The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar and Ms. Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.
Moderated by Ms. Neethi Srikumar, VP Operations, Shri Educare Ltd, the event saw the participation of Ms. Uttara Singh, Director, The Shriram Millennium Schools Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, Ms. Pooja Thakur, Principal, The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar and Ms. Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.
brand post

MRG School organizes live session on ‘reopening of schools in the new normal’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • Esteemed panelists shared their views on the need to open schools so that the impact of year 2020 on the social and emotional development of the students can be replaced with better learning experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhijit Pati, CEO &amp; Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO)
Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO)
brand post

Abhijit Pati on aluminium's contribution to Indian metal industry globally

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Mr. Pati discussed this at the 58th National Metallurgists’ Day (NMD) International Conference and 74th Annual Technical Meeting (ATM). As a leader and stalwart in the aluminium industry, he led the panel discussion on ‘Enhancing global competitiveness of Indian metals industries’ during the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nourdine Hmaimou
Nourdine Hmaimou
brand post

Nourdine Hmaimou: The Millennial football star you need to watch out for

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Interestingly enough, at one point in his life, Hmaimou was a pretty good Table Tennis player as well, winning several competitions between the ages of 12 and 15. But football was always his one true love and he credits the game with having changed his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Dave
Richa Dave
brand post

Richa Dave reveals what it takes to be a successful make-up artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Giving an insight into her daily life, Richa reveals that her days are filled with a lot of creativity and collaboration with different creative minds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
brand post

Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The new platform will allow government organisations to make early, proactive decisions to tackle problematic content before it becomes widespread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
brand post

Solomartel completes its first-ever real estate fund in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The online investment fund is known for providing real estate investment opportunities to individuals and companies around the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
brand post

GetPaying Clients - The key to success for budding digital entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Started by a young budding entrepreneur and digital marketer - Pratham Waghmare, this company strives for success of enthusiasts who want to make it big in the world of digital marketing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
brand post

The value of an MBA degree during the recession and pandemic

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Here is what an MBA means in times of a financial crisis and a skewed job market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP