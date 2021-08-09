A Journalist with A Goal: Abu Aimal Aims for Complete Transparency

A social worker who has slowly paved his way into the path of journalism, Abu Aimal has been established in the industry for about 15 years now. Known for his popular works in Telangana, Abu Aimal has not just worked as a freelance from Hyderabad but also has managed to develop his very own website known as www.azadreporter.com.

Being the youngest sibling in his family, Abu Aimal was born on the 8th of July 1973, originally named Abu Aimal Akram Ali. As a journalist, he has always written stories that are unique and transparent, bringing forward the actual report instead of adding in his own spices to make it more attractive. That is the general trend for most people, but the entire story of a particular situation can only be brought to light and justice can only be served when the public understands what is actually the truth.

Although Abu Aimal is popularly known as a journalist, previously he happened to be a state-level boxing champion right before the completion of his intermediate in commerce. he had also wanted to become a successful businessman, coming up with unique ideas about his advancement into the field, planning investments. This was pretty challenging for him as an individual, since newcomers are subject to every kind of complex situation. It is surprising how well he managed to do and became a renowned dealer of hero motorcycles.

It was not until late 2017 that Abu Aimal had opted for journalism. it was the Hyderabad based journalist Latif Khan of Munsif daily who was impressed by the immense number of networks that Abu Aimal had, along with the work ethics. It was his resources in particular that were reliable in nature, the first requirement of journalism. Although he never had an official education or course to validate his skills, he had a lot of potential in him which Latif Khan recognised.

With the current project of the Aazad foundation, Abu Aimal dreams a lot for a better future. After all, he is not just a journalist but also a social worker with the aim to influence people positively. Abu Aimal wiki leaks of Hyderabad are what you might know him by, and if you don’t then you should probably check out the appreciation that was published by Munsif daily. Provided below are the contact and social media information, make sure to check them out to stay updated and alert.

