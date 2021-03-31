A new destination on the radar of top B-school recruiters - BITSoM

The future of business is here. Smart business leaders need to rethink not just their business strategies but entire business models as they compete for current markets and plan for future growth. A key ingredient for them to succeed is the talent they are able to attract and retain as this has become an area of fierce competition.

One of the best hunting grounds for fresh talent has traditionally been the top B-schools, which are the top IIMs in India. To meet their requirements, organisations are expecting these B-schools to stay ahead of the curve in terms of their teaching methodology and curriculum to train potential leaders who can hit the ground running.

This is where the Mumbai-based BITS School of Management, BITSoM a brand new B-school aims to play a key role. With a global vision, BITSoM brings together some of the best educators from across the world with a curriculum and pedagogy designed to incorporate the latest advances across the world of management education and world class infrastructure on campus. BITSoM offers a fresh approach towards management education tailor-made to the requirements of top recruiters and the aspirations of the brightest of students looking to fast track their careers.

BITSoM has already been able to garner interest from some of the most coveted names such as the Aditya Birla Group, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group for summer internships and McKinsey & Company for final placements. These are organisations who have been extremely choosy about the campuses they hire from. BITSoM plans add to this list by leveraging the existing relationships that BITS Pilani has nurtured over decades with some of the best companies to work for. BITSoM will also be able to tap into the BITS Pilani alumni of over 55,000 counting among its ranks over 4200 founders and 3000 CEOs,

The curriculum at BITSoM has been designed to ensure that the students have a solid foundation in areas that leading organisations expect B-school graduates to excel in. The program offers a broad range of courses, from fintech and personal branding to digital transformation and Indian philosophy to help students get an all-round exposure and broaden their horizons.

To deliver this curriculum with a transformative experience, BITSoM has put in an immense amount of efforts to line up a rock star line up of faculty from among the leading B-schools of the world right including:

• Soumitra Dutta, Professor of Management, SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell - Teaching Digital Business and Innovation at BITSoM

• Mark Finn, Clinical Professor of Accounting, Kellogg School of Management - Teaching Financial Accounting and Decision Marking at BITSoM

• Gerard George, Dean and Chair Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Singapore Management University - Teaching Foundations of Entrepreneurship at BITSoM

• Nirmalya Kumar, Professor of Marketing, Singapore Management University - Teaching Advanced Marketing Strategy at BITSoM

• Ziv Katalan, Adjunct Professor of Operations, Wharton Business School - Teaching Decision models and Uncertainty at BITSoM

• Cait Lamberton, Professor of Marketing, Wharton Business School - Teaching Marketing Research and Methods at BITSoM

• Rajagopal Raghunathan, Professor of Business, University of Texas Austin - Teaching Consumer Behaviour at BITSoM

BITSoM adds to this proposition with world class infrastructure on campus. With a planned investment of over ₹1500 crores, the BITSoM campus will be at par with the best globally. Digitally enabled smart classrooms will make it possible for its students to engage with though leaders across the globe. The learning itself, is designed to be deeply experiential with extensive interactions with industry through guest lectures, field visits, live projects, boot camps and workshops.

The founding class of BITSoM will have 120 students, a select few who will have the opportunity to shape the culture and traditions of this brand new b-school. They will have the opportunity to launch their global careers with individual attention from the leadership of BITSoM committed to the success of the founding class.