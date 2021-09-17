A one stop shop for launching healthcare products and services in the UK

The UK health and care market, also known as the ‘NHS’ or ‘National Health Service’, represents a big opportunity for businesses offering digital healthcare products and services to the UK. But, what do you need to know to break into this lucrative market?

As the largest healthcare delivery organisation in the world, the NHS has an estimated 1.3 million staff including over 112,000 doctors and approximately 289,800 nursing staff. While this offers promise to businesses that want to break into this market, from the outside, the NHS is often seen as an unwieldy, unnecessarily bureaucratic body that’s difficult to break into. So, what’s the route to success?

It’s fair to say, navigating the NHS comes with its challenges. Even before you begin, the sheer size of the NHS ecosystem makes it almost impossible for small businesses to find a way in. Even if you do find a way in, the complex procurement frameworks and compliance procedures can be stifling, particularly for newcomers.

Understanding the process

Lyndon Johnson understands more than most about these challenges from his background as an NHS clinician. Now, as the CEO of 8fold Governance - a

UK-based digital health technology innovation agency, Lyndon says the opportunities are vast but you need to know what is involved. He said: “The route to procurement is complex but totally possible. Most importantly, you will need to fulfil your mandatory governance obligations, have a good understanding of the timescales involved, and the right connections and commercial partnerships to scale your solution.”

Lyndon and his team of industry professionals emerged from the healthcare and technology sectors - either delivering clinical care on the frontline, or directly managing health technology services in the UK. Using this direct experience along with their established networks, the team has helped to launch digital health technology pioneers across flagship hospitals like Imperial College London.

Preparing solutions

8fold Governance identifies and forges channel partnerships and technical integrations with key clients that are established in NHS hospitals. The team also produces and implements the legal documentation and measures that companies need in order to comply with UK standards. In some cases, they will also act as the named Clinical Safety Officer (CSO) which is a mandated function for health IT system suppliers that requires the acting individual to be a registered Healthcare Professional (HCP). For digital health technology providers, enlisting the CSO service from 8fold removes the need to hire an expensive internal resource.

Clinical Risk Management

Lyndon says, “The key objective for any new health technology supplier to the NHS should be to improve clinical safety and patient outcomes. Clinical risk management is the practice that suppliers need to implement and follow to make this happen.” Clinical risk management requires due consideration into what could go wrong with clear documentation on what will be done to reduce any risks. It’s one of the core requirements presented to all health IT system suppliers to ensure they meet their statutory obligations under what is known as the DCB0129 and DCB0160 standards (part of the NHS Data Technology Assessment Criteria, or ‘DTAC’).

While the DCB0129 information standard requires manufacturers of health IT software to evidence the clinical safety of their products, in contrast DCB0160 is designed to help healthcare organisations assure the clinical safety of such software. 8fold Governance supports both suppliers and procuring organisations to meet their statutory obligations under these standards. The team ensures a compliant clinical risk management process is in place and where required, also acts as the mandated Clinical Safety Officer (CSO) taking overall responsibility for the application of the clinical safety process. This kind of specialist support gives health technology providers the springboard they need to break into the UK healthcare system.

Single brain scan provides hope in the fight against dementia

One recent solution that has been supported by 8fold Governance includes an artificial intelligence system that is capable of diagnosing dementia after a single brain scan. The research comes from a team at Cambridge University where Professor Zoe Kourtzi and her team, produced a validated artificial intelligence algorithm that ingests MRI scans and clinical information in just one day to make a more accurate diagnosis for dementia. 8fold’s development and product management experts supported the team by translating the code that was initially written as a proof of concept into a robust prototype. This is currently being used as a scalable solution in UK clinical trials.

A catalogue of support

With time-pressured NHS staff keen to stick with what they know, successful implementation and awareness of new health tech solutions in the NHS can feel like a stretch for many suppliers. Yet, with every service offered from product development, governance and cybersecurity, to commercial partnerships, branding, marketing and retention, partnering with a team like 8fold Governance that brings its experience from the inside - out, could be the lifeline that many digital health technology innovators in India need to break into the UK’s National Health Service.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.