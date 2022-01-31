A Pandemic-born agency did over 1.5 Million in revenue in their first year

India, 31st January 2022: Pandemic disrupted a lot of industries and businesses. Almost all the businesses were affected by it. Yet, there have been a few businesses that thrived. We are talking about a Jaipur-based agency “Get Catalyzed” born during Pandemic and did a whopping 1.5 Million in revenue in their first year.

What started just as an agency making websites, turned into a full-service agency rapidly as per the need of the clients of getting everything in a single place. Be it developing a website, getting traffic from Google through SEO, handling social media, or any other digital marketing services, Get Catalyzed has its roots in all of the services.

Get Catalyzed is becoming loved by clients across the continents because of its result-oriented techniques and exceptional growth. After becoming a leading digital marketing agency in the international market, they are all set to become a renowned name in the Indian market as well. They plan to create an umbrella service for the businesses and individuals who are stepping up their game in the digital world.

Founders of Get Catalyzed Kuldeep Gera and Sachin Jangir mentioned that they highly believe in the speed be it of communication or the delivery of work, they do it at super speed. That’s what they have been doing for more than a year through which they built a 7-figure business in a troublesome time. They aim to become an 8-figure agency in the next 2 years which doesn’t seem impossible looking at their energy and work ethics.

Kuldeep Gera, Co-Founder of Get Catalyzed

Sachin Jangir, Co-Founder of Get Catalyzed

Matching the professionalism of the international market, working on 150+ projects with 50+ clients across 20 nations, this duo having a decade-long experience in the digital industry is going to bring their magic for the Indian SMEs.

Founders say “Get Catalyzed is becoming loved by clients across the continents because of its result-oriented techniques and exceptional growth. After becoming a leading digital marketing agency in the international market, we’re all set to become a renowned name in the Indian market as well.”

Upon asking the secret spice of generating revenue this big in the first year of the business, Kuldeep Gera has mentioned that personal branding on LinkedIn has helped them in taking the agency to where they are at right now. Kuldeep now sits at a follower count of 11,700+ on LinkedIn and is a well-known name in the international community.

This dynamic digital marketer duo hasn’t stopped just right here, they also started their home decor e-com store, and scaled it superfast with their digital marketing knowledge. Their ecom store generated a revenue of over 2 Million in just 4 months of its starting. They aim to achieve similar results for SMEs in India, and also come up with more market disruptive business ideas and scaling them like never before. This duo is worth keeping an eye on in 2022.

For more information about the company, visit them at https://getcatalyzed.com/.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.