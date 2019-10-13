A star-studded extravaganza

brand-stories

Day 2 of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week presented by FDCI in association with EbixCash, witnessed high-octane glamour with a bevy of Bollywood celebrities setting the ramp ablaze. While Shruti Sancheti presented an ethereal, pastel-hued line, Falguni Shane Peacock brought back the swinging ’70s glamour on the ramp with statement prints and sequins. Read on for the blow-by-blow account.

Munkee.see.Munkee.doo

Handwoven in Manipur, the garments were crafted out of cotton and stood out thanks to the structural lines and graphic patterns on them. Box pleated blazers, long jackets with pull strings, striped anti-fit dresses were the key highlights of the collection.

Dhi by Anjana Bhargav and Ankita Bhargav Meattle

The mother daughter duo is trying to transmogrify old patterns into modern-day silhouettes so that there is zero wastage. White collar dresses, long jackets, box pleated pants, asymmetric sheer panel skirts made the collection come alive.

Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti

Deriving inspiration from different parts of the world, the designer’s collection saw an array of wearable and easy chic ensembles – be it the pleated skirts with floral embroidery or floaty kaftans. The designer’s fresh take on colour blocking and an interplay of sheer and opacity were the other highlights.

Nitin Bal Chauhan

3D printing and embroidery dominated this theatrical offering. The headgears inspired by vintage bonnets elevated the quirky looks. Mesh detailing on tops, abstract paintings on tops, kaftans and sequinned shrugs infused drama into this outing.

Naturally Anuradha

Anuradha Kuli from Assam is creating 100% organic and handwoven garments. Employing Eri silk, muga silk and mulberry silk, she has used naturally cultivated indigo and turmeric dyes to make the saris and lehengas stand out in her collection.

Sanjukta Dutta

The designer played with myriad hues of blue on her moodboard. The statement sleeves on the blouse added a new dimension to the mulberry saris and lehengas. Mother-daughter duo Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan graced the ramp. While the former looked chic in a Mekhla Chadar, the latter was elegant in a lehenga.

Parul & Ashie

Titled Rosir, the designer duo’s collection featured appliquéd work on organza fabric. The silhouettes were derived from the Victorian era and a touch of romanticism was added thanks to soft pleats, ruffles, exaggerated sleeves and cinched waistline.

Yogita Kadam

Drawing influence from the opulence of Indian architecture, the highlight of the collection was mirror work, where geometry married symmetry. The innovative usage of ruffles and tulle made the collection dream-like and ethereal. Anchor-actor Shibani Dandekar turned showstopper for the designer.

Priya Machineni

Actor Shamita Shetty turned showstopper for the designer wearing an off-shoulder blouse with floor-grazing sleeves. Her collection was titled Angular Garden and featured delicate floral embroidery on ensembles.

Gazal Mishra

Hues of blue in fun and flirty silhouettes enticed us the most about the collection. It radiated a ladylike elegance.

Purple Feathers by Pinkey

The collection saw various shades of purple. The drapes had classic cuts, inspired by vintage sarees keeping in mind the contemporary woman and her eclectic taste.

Just Like That by Anju Jain

Inspired by the majestic landscape of the Brahmaputra, the collection reflected the modern Indian woman, who stays true to her roots and yet is ever-changing, like the flowing river. Gowns with ruffles made for a fairytale-like imagery.

Abstract by Megha Jai Madan

Inspired by the iridescence as seen in Iceland, designer Megha Jai Madan’s collection played with a lot of drapes evoking new-age femininity and timeless elegance.

Falguni and Shane Peacock

The designer duo presented an enthralling show with live music and reminded us of the famous Victoria’s Secret show. The 70’s inspired collection exuded a resort vibe. An array of signature sequinned bodysuits, metallic bombers, sequinned boots, loafers accented with feathers and glittering mesh overlay on body con dresses gave this outing an unapologetic glam touch .

Jenjum Gadi

Bringing menswear to focus was designer Jenjum Gadi’s collection that presented some innovative and conceptual embroidery work. Fully embroidered suits and bomber jackets were a hit. Models strutting down the ramp in mesh pants added a sensual-yet-tasteful touch.

