A super top-up health plan is the saviour you thought you never needed

Investing in health insurance is not a black and white process. There are many factors involved that can change the nature of your base coverage and overall plan.

Each plan is unique from the other given the different needs and requirements that people want to cover. Even your base cover amount will differ based on the additions you are making to the policy plan. But the bigger the coverage, the more premium you will have to pay.

One smart way of saving up on such costs is to stick to a suitable base coverage amount and include a top-up insurance plan that will take care of over and above medical expenses.

How does top-up work in health insurance?

A situation may arise when the insurance coverage will not be able to cover the cost of all the medical expenses being incurred. Having a top-up health insurance plan increases the coverage over and above your existing base policy but at a comparatively lower cost. This is a more suitable plan as compared to increasing the sum assured in the base policy.

When your medical insurance claim crosses the deductible limit, the top-up will step in and take care of the additional medical expenses. A regular policy reimburses hospital bills up to the sum insured while a top-up insurance plan covers costs once the deductible amount is breached, upto the Sum Insured limits under the top-up cover.

What is super top-up health insurance?

A super top up health insurance plan takes care of hospitalisation expenses (that exceed the deductible limit and till the super top-up sum insured limit). It is an extension of a health insurance which comes into effect when you have reached the maximum claim amount (during the year) and need an additional cover to deal with the over and above hospitalisation costs.

The biggest benefit of a super top-up plan is that it takes in to account all cumulative medical claims within a policy year for the consideration of deductible limit, and once you’ve exceeded the base cover/deductible amount under a regular health insurance, top-up plan will cover further claims cost over and above the deductible!

What is the difference between top-up and super top-up?

Top-up and super top-up plans have been curated in a manner to provide additional health insurance coverage to the existing health insurance plan. They are used to upgrade the coverage of the base plan and step in when you need extra funds to deal with medical expenses. But having said that, there are certain differences between the two and it is important you learn and understand those before buying.

Super top-up plans are similar to top-up plans, but while a top-up health insurance plan considers the breach of deductible for every single claim, the super top-up insurance plan considers all claims and the total of all hospitalisation expenses in a policy year for deductible amount.

What is a top-up premium?

Consider the top-up premium of a health insurance to be like the top-up concept in prepaid mobile accounts - without making any changes to the validity, you (the policyholder) can pay a certain amount to increase your fund value without much charges attached to it.

Conclusion

One of the primary reasons why you should consider buying a top-up or super top-up plan is because it is so much more cost-effective than actually increasing your base cover.

Another reason is that your insurance coverage amount can only be up to a certain limit but with a top-up or super top-up insurance plan, you have an additional inflow of financial assistance to help you out in case your medical expenses exceed the deductible.

Overall, these plans can be the perfect plan B to help you out in case of exorbitant medical expenses and without having to dip into your savings.

