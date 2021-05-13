Aakshey Talwar revolutionizing the digital space with GAIAQ

Aakshey laid the foundation of his brainchild Weaving Thoughts way back in 2008 even before he entered college and since then the content providing firm has gone on to become the go-to content agency for top brands like Hyatt, JLL, Publicis, Madison, HT, ET, OYO Rooms, Policy Bazaar, Cremica and many, many more in the entirety of the region.

Having a deep-seated inclination towards creativity, Aakshey was way ahead of his time when he picked on the early signs of the slowly brewing Digital Age in 2008 - and how it’s going to completely alter all notions of brand awareness and brand positioning in the imminent future. In trying to come up with a one-step solution to merge the holistic content needs of brands and their proper exposure digitally, Aakshey founded Weaving Thoughts.

A self-made success, Aakshey hails from Delhi, did his schooling from DPS R.K. Puram, giving engineering a chance to fulfill his tech dreams. However, he was soon disillusioned by it and finally found his feet in Business Studies, graduating from the reputed College Of Business Studies (CBU), Delhi University. Despite the kind of success he’s witnessed, Aakshey sees himself fitting in all worlds equally well. Being a foodie, be it the desi taste of roadside Dhabas or an eloquent five-star restaurant, he’s a fan of both worlds! He is a firm believer of the idea that it is only through an egalitarian mindset and value system that we can hope to create an egalitarian society - both socially and economically.

Weaving Thoughts which now mainly goes by the trade names Gaia, GaiaQ, Gaia Media, and Gaia Internet, provides all content-solution services under the sun like drawing up an all-round business and content strategy, corporate identity, consultancy, online reputation management, digital marketing and promotion, social media content management, case studies, press releases, blogs as well as articles across industries and a plethora of other services.

The core team at GaiaQ is still pretty compact and the way GaiaQ works is by having an array of highly creative and experienced freelance network of content writers who are well versed with latest market trends and have a knack for turning burning topics into the most curiosity inducing content for maximum exposure across the digital space. From tech and health to entertainment and fashion - what’s best is, GaiaQ has the most diverse writing talent any content agency can boast of.

Going by the statistics of the company, GaiaQ’s turnover grew almost thrice - at a rate of 150% in 2019 and 2020. In fact, the potential prospect for 2021 predicts it to be approximately 5 to 10 times that of 2019! When asked about how adversely he thought the novel Coronavirus had affected his scope of work, or his industry, Aakshey went on to say that they got lucky because the business didn’t suffer despite the difficult circumstances the entire world was faced with - because GAIAQ is completely digital and has been growing at a consistently upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2021.

Other than being a futurist techy and a foodie, Aakshey is equally interested in music and is most definitely an audiophile and he claims to be listening to music all day - when he’s simply relaxing and even when he’s busy working to take GAIAQ to greater heights! Aakshey firmly believes that music is a great stimulator of the creative mind and through his passion for audio gear and the technology that goes into audio engineering, Aakshey hopes to achieve the best synergy of creativity and reasoning through his music.

Currently, Aakshey’s main goal is to expand its base outside the Asia-Pacific region and make more and more impact globally. In his words “It's not just that we want GaiaQ’s turnover to be a million times more than what it is, it is to see original, refined and truly creative content throughout the corporate media space in the decades to come. By establishing the right practices that give real-time results, more and more people will be adopting them and that’s a complete win-win for everyone, most importantly the content world.”

