Aanchal Shah – A young actress who is living a real-life warrior role

We have seen load of young prodigies who have made it big on the silver screen, grounds, tracks and other various forums. You don’t need any convincing for an artist, he or she will make her way through. This is the true tale about the young actress from Gujarat, who received accolades for her fine performance in the short film 'Gullak – The Piggy Bank'. Aanchal Shah did this film seven years ago when she was. This beautiful girl is making big in the Dhollywood industry with her skills and sharp features. She has provided her best in everything she opted.

The young girl knows herself inside out and her passion owing to which she forayed into an acting career after a big gap of 10 years. She is even pursuing dentistry alongside her lucrative acting and modelling career. The young actress has a huge fan following & admirers for whom she's the inspiration. Her collaboration with big brands which include Daniel Wellington, Jeep, Havmor, Safari and many other makes her a promising actress and model. She loves to be part of the new trends and carries them with super ease and grace. It’s her charm and confidence that at such a young age she poses for huge brands with just perfection.

The young actress worked alongside Pratik Gandhi in Luv ni love storys. She's also going to be seen in other two movies. One alongside with Neha Mehta directed by Jayant Gilator & other 'Kesariya' alongside Malhar Thakar directed by Dhwani Gautam. She has in total acted in 15 music videos & has also given some big hits with popular singers like 'Madhratu Na Mor' by Aditya Gadhvi, 'Mane Lai Ja Tu' by Aishwarya Majmudar, 'Paisa Che To Prem Che' by Kinjal Dave, 'Afini' by Kushal Chokshi, 'The Chocolaty Song' & 'Safar' by Aamir Mir, & few others. She has even starred in the web series named 'Safar- A Poetic Journey' which is available on OTT platforms to watch. Her work has been admired a lot by the industry as well as by her fans.

She loves to spend time with her family. Her posts about her brother and her cute videos with her father & mother surely give us a glimpse about how modern yet homely she is as a person. Apart from being an actress, she is also working as a frontline warrior by offering her services in the Covid ward being a medical student. A true example of beauty with brain and a big heart.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.