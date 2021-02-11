Aarti Singal enlivens rural artisans through new-age creativity

It is one thing to know your way around a craft and another to direct it towards helping others. Aarti Singal and her foundation are lending a sustainable lifestyle to the underprivileged by building a structural model that pays from all fronts. Revered by casual consumers and connoisseurs alike, the products stand tall with all the proceeds going towards charity. The foundation with its 25-year legacy is leading a new chapter in modernity and philanthropy.

What is the AartiSingal Foundation?

The AartiSingal Foundation is an NGO and curator of handcrafted collections. Working towards the upliftment of the people, the organisation sources all its pieces from rural artisans. The founder, AartiSingal, incepted the institution with an aim to challenge the urbanist parity has put a whole segment of art and its artists in the backseat.

To create a self-perpetuating endeavour, the NGO hosts multiple workshops in the country's most remote areas. Aged and proven techniques are promoted and practised in these sessions. It gives the men and women new means of livelihood and aids them in building their own industry. The products created through these activities are then onboarded by ASF, generating a channel of income in the process.

Taking it a step ahead, these creators further hold their own workshops in association with the foundation, eventually originating a ripple effect throughout the system.

The products designed in these workshops are sold on a large-scale through ASF's branding, portals and social media. With the foundation's reach, the veiled talent finds its recognition, making the artisans an entrepreneur in every sense of the word.

The roots

Founded in 1984, the ASF directly results from AartiSingal's drive to care and cater to the less fortunate. She has always experienced a sense of empathy for the ones dealt a bad hand by life. To begin with, Aarti did as little and as much as she could in her early days.

The actual change came when she moved to Chandigarh after her marriage. Volunteering at Mother Teresa's home helped her find purpose and direction in the most serendipitous of ways. Unknowingly, this became her first step towards a dedicated life of benefaction.

During her childhood, Aarti continually seemed to harbour a certain level of curiosity, candour and creativity. Musical instruments and sculptures could easily be called her spaces of solace.

Reviving her creative ingenious, Aartichannelled these learnings into an array of packaging and gifting products. As a mother of two, she displayed exemplary dedication, working through the nights to get the initiative off the ground. The shots paid off in the form of her first collection of handmade designs.

In 1985, all specks came in place, with a complete sale of 44,000 INR through an exhibition. Interestingly, all the funds were immediately donated towards benefitting the overlooked sections. Having found her course of contentment and some success, AartiSingal began her journey and hasn't looked back since.

The charity

In light of AartiSingal's craft and charity, ASF got its absolute mission statement – "To uplift the artisans/craftsmen that work to revive and amalgamate age-old handicraft techniques with new-age creativity."

The NGO began by joining hands with Mother Teresa and the Sisters of Charity, urbanising the organisation by bringing artisans from both local and rural areas. All the products were initially sold via exhibitions with the funds being donated to social causes. Aarti effectively uplifted certain art forms while giving employment, a podium, and self-sustenance tools to each and every one of the workers.

But she didn't stop there. Aarti took the organisation a step ahead, actively working with underprivileged children, undertaking several medical camps & eye operations and distributing free nutritious meals to the impoverished. ASF took a collaborative stance by helping other NGOs achieve their goals and objectives. Also the foundation runs a free kitchen that feeds 500 people every day.

With the ASF taking substantial strides,Aarti extended her patronage towards associations like Navjyoti India Foundation to help the vulnerable sections of society achieve self-reliance. She partnered with the Blind Relief Association to empower the visually impaired too. Through Spread a Smile and Kutumb Foundation, Aarti ensured timely availability of eatables, clothes and other essentials for the deprived, especially during the pandemic.

What's next?

Under AartiSingal's guidance, ASF aims to reinforce its values and adapt to the new normal as the paradigm shifts for us all. The NGO has been given an accelerated digital presence to keep up with the overhaul and has shifted its manufacturing process in-house.

Expanding from the packaging and gifting lineup, Aarti has also ventured in curating styles for birth announcements, weddings, home décor and serveware. Today, the organisation manufactures baskets, trousseau trays, bookends, coin boxes, frames, statues and much more. The ever-expanding lineup has given ASF artisans much more space to experiment, craft and prosper.

As she goes forward, Aarti wants to amplify her contributions towards rejuvenating India's rural communities and societies, helping them become truly "Atmanirbhar."

You can follow the AartiSinghal Foundation here.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.