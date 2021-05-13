Aarya Jadhav: Fashion is about expressing yourself through an art

Fashion is an art of expressing yourself and like other art forms, fashion too finds its roots in the limitations. Fashion models from around the world are breaking all kinds of stereotypes and becoming more fluid and aligned with their true identity and it is indeed an omen that we as a society should start celebrating fashion as a mainstream art and it is no more limited to decorative form of art.

There are some really bold and beautiful fashion models from around the world who have been ruling our hearts and this article is dedicated to one such bold and beautiful soul of the glorious American fashion industry.

We are talking about Aarya Jadhav. They say that eyes are the windows to the soul and Aarya’s eyes clearly show that she is fierce and believes in living on the edge but at the same time she has kept her spiritual flame awake inside which has helped her push the limits. She is kind, full of empathy and hell lot of bold.

Before planning to be a full time fashion model, Aarya has previously worked as a business analyst for many non-profit organisations in African countries and she has contributed her talent and expertise for the healthcare industry too for which she got chance to meet the president of Kenya.

Aarya is adventurous and she is very fond of running, sports-bike riding and rock climbing and she creates magic on the canvas too during her leisure time. Aarya’s unique blend of talent also shows in her choice of career as she holds a bachelor of Homeopathic medicine after which she did a management verification course from IIM Bangalore in Business Analytics.

Aarya has gained so much experience now in the modelling industry and she has carved out her own niche and her own space in the fashion modelling. She is a proud Los Angeles girl and she loves what she is doing with her life. She said that looking back, she feels proud that she has become everything that her younger self wanted to become.

Her satisfaction and patience is seen in the hard work that she does. She is a fitness enthusiast as if you already have not guessed looking at her hobbies, she has worked hard and built an amazing body and she has done it naturally. Her six pack abs are as original as her smile and she knows how to flaunt it. You can follow her on Instagram Aarya Jadhav and check her bold and inspiring photographs which are no less than art.

Aarya has been working with a number of brands right now and she has previously worked in some of the major projects including a commercial by Proctor and Gamble Commercial in 2020. She has worked for South Asian Dating print modelling and has also acted as a lead actress in a 17 minute short film called Hitchhiker.

Talking about her interest in acting, she said “I love acting and I enjoy it and so when I act, it looks natural but actually, there’s a lot of hard work that goes behind making a scene perfect.” She has worked with one of the most renowned acting agency like the Cast Station. She is currently working with getting photoshoots from some of the best photographers in Los Angeles and United States of America.

Aarya will soon be collaborating with Dogpound which is expected to be announced soon. Aarya is an inspiration to those who want to move out of their houses and achieve something on their own and we wish this absolute princess all the best for her future projects.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

