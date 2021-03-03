Aavas Financiers celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Aavas Financiers Limited is one of India’s leading affordable housing finance company, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Aavas Financiers Limited was incorporated on 23rd February 2011 in the Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company evolved from a simple insight and vision, which was to empower and upgrade the lives of the middle and lower middle-class sections of the Indian population in semi-urban & rural area and help fulfil their dream of owning a home. Since the beginning, Aavas Financiers (Formerly Au Housing Finance) made a core commitment to bridge the gap between the demand for housing finance and its availability by making housing finance accessible to the unserved and underserved market in the rural and semi-urban parts in India.

Aavas has continually endeavoured to stand true to its commitment. The testament of this is the smiles and better lives of over 1.2 lac families that have been served by Aavas. Today, Aavas has its footprint in 11 states- Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi and boasts of 6000+ employees and serves predominantly self-employed people. Their product portfolio acts as a one stop solution for all type of housing finance like Home Purchase, Construction- linked Loan, Loans for renovations and improvements, loans against property and also loans for medium and small enterprises (MSME).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Founder, CEO & MD of Aavas Financiers shared, “This milestone is not only a moment of pride but also a moment to show our gratitude. We began with a customer focused value system coupled with great determination, and we are here today because of the faith and support bestowed on us by our customers, employees and partners.”. Adding to this Mr. Ghanshyam Rawat, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer said, “From the humble beginnings 10 years ago to 265+ branches that bear the ‘Aavas’ name, and many more achievements like the IPO launched along the way. We are grateful and honoured to have been of service and being able to uphold our promise of enriching the lives of our customers. Having not just indigenous partners but also Multilat / DFI like IFC, ADB and CDC on our side, goes to show that we have done right by the trust shown in us”.

About Aavas Financiers Ltd

Aavas Financiers Limited (erstwhile Au Housing Finance Limited) was incorporated in February 2011 for providing housing finance in rural and semi-urban areas. Aavas is a listed company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

For more information, visit www.aavas.in.

Aavas primarily provides affordable home loans to customers in the semi-urban and rural areas,

targeting self-employed and salaried customers in the informal segment, who otherwise have

limited access to formal lending channels. The company’s product offering consists of home loans for purchase or construction or residential properties, and for the extension and repair of existing housing units. The company operates in eleven states (Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh) and has a long term CARE rating of AA-/Stable.

Watch this video to know more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DCwYVSaFnA

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.