AB Motoss launches their range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

On the 13th of November 2021, AB Motoss EV had the Pre-Launch of their new range of Bikes which have yet to be seen in the Indian Market.

The launch was held in New Delhi in the Shangri- La hotel and was attended by India’s top dignitaries including Shri SP Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Mr Artim - Embassy of Russia, Mr Abuzajer - Embassy of Palestine, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Shri Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Shri Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Shri Atul Garg - Director - Delhi fire service, Shri Ram Avtar - Medium and Small scale Industries, Mr Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shri Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Ms Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Shri Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Person & head of Media - BJP, Shri Praveen Malviya, Mr Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and guide, Shri Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT, - Government of India, Shri C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Mr Bijender Goel -former Minister - Jharkhand, Shri Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community Chairman & Northern Railway Advisor, Shri Kumar Ashok Pandey the head of Disaster management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a Video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.

Also AB Motoss had a host of Top Bollywood celebrities which included a grand Musical Extravaganza with Bollywood queen of Pop - Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood Actress and Playback singer - Ms Kaajal Vashisht, both of whom entertained the Attendees with new and evergreen songs from Bollywood.

Also in attendance were Bollywood actor - Mr Kuljeet Singh, actress Ms Elakshi Gupta, Gurleen Kaur & Delhi’s top influencers including Tushar Choudhary, Ifra Khan, Sapna Oswal and India’s top Make-up Artist Ms Usha Gandhi

AB Motoss EV manufactures India’s top Electric Vehicles with features and amenities that outclass all other manufacturers in the Country. With a Motto and commitment towards a Pollution free India, AB Motoss has set up a world class facility in Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh, and a producton unit in Delhi for their production. AB Motoss also has sales offices in Uganda, UAE and Sudan for their exports from India.

AB Motoss Electric Vehicles are high in quality & features like reverse gear, cruise control, USB charging, emergency repair/ backup and use safe and highly reliable Lithium Batteries. These EV’s can run up to 125 Kms on a full charge and their batteries charge in under 2.5 hours.

AB Motoss has a wide range of Vehicles from Bicycles, Scooters, Motor Bikes, 3 wheel Specially abled bikes and also commercial vehicles for commercial goods deliveries, as well as Garbage collection and recycling vehicles, they have also launched a special electric vehicle for media/political campaigns with television and speakers etc.

AB Motoss is led by Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Abhey Bansal, A business Tycoon and Visionary, a highly acclaimed business leader with a worldwide network of companies in various fields, He has his name credited in the Guinness Book. with over 30 years of experience in guiding, training and creating world class teams to run his multiple operations, He plans not to compromise on quality and give world class Electric Vehicles.

His core team in AB Motoss consists of Mr Sumit Gautam the CEO who is a well known Brand Creator, Strategist & Advisor to legal Firms & Management firms. Mr Deep Khosla the COO, has experience in international business with multiple years of leading teams in the Middle East. He has over 15 years of international and local Sales experience. Mr Sarthak Bansal - Director of AB Motoss is a doctor by profession also act as a strategist for the Company. Mrs. Chetna Pandey Managing Partner looks after managing the dealer networks and finance, Mr Rishabh Jain heads Legal and compliance while Mr Harshit Pandey, heads the manufacturing plant in Lucknow.

The company is also supported by Mr. Amit Anand & Mr. Vikas Broka heading the battery production through an affiliate Electricita.

The Evening had a grand display of over 12 models of Electric vehicles to choose from which can be seen on their website ABEV.in or they can be reached on +918377827777 or e mail info@abev.in

