Abhijit Pati on aluminium's contribution to Indian metal industry globally
Balconagar, Korba, February 27, 2021: Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), a global pioneer in the aluminium & power sector, represented the company at the 58th National Metallurgists’ Day (NMD) International Conference and 74th Annual Technical Meeting (ATM). As a leader and stalwart in the aluminium industry, he led the panel discussion on ‘Enhancing global competitiveness of Indian metals industries’ during the event.
Organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay along with the Indian Institute of Metals on the theme 'Seventy-five and aspiring for global leadership in Metallurgy & Material Engineering', the event was attended by eminent industry leaders. The conference was organised with the prime focus on recent developments in the field of non-ferrous & ferrous metallurgy and business sustainability.
Addressing the audience & panel experts CEO & Director, Mr. Abhijit Pati, said, ‘‘Aluminium industry is partnering with the government’s visionary initiatives of Make in India, Smart Cities, Power for All, indigenous space programs, domestic value addition, creating jobs and SMEs in making our country a self-reliant nation. Indian aluminium Industry has generated over 8 lakh jobs directly and in-directly and developed over 4000 SMEs in downstream sector. The clarion call of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat from our Honorable Prime Minister is seeing Indians working on a war footing to fulfill this vision. Aluminium industry has a strong output and employment multiplier effect on other key sectors. It has forward linkages with aviation, defense, auto, electricity, construction, packaging etc., and backward linkages with mining, refining, chemical industry, power, and machinery.’’
Mr. Pati also emphasized on BALCO’s continued efforts during the pandemic as aluminium is a metal of strategic importance to the country and a vital raw material for key industries like electrical distribution, transportation, aerospace, defense, building & construction, etc. As aluminium smelters needed to be operational 24*7, BALCO ensured the continuity of operations, keeping up this critical raw material for first use and end-use industry sectors.
Mr. Pati stressed on how classification of aluminium industry as a ‘Core Industry’, as recommended by NITI Aayog and Mines Ministry, and formulation of National Aluminium Policy (NAP) as recommended by NITI Aayog can place aluminium industry on priority status. Also, pricing strategy for raw materials – coal and bauxite, need to be restructured to solve the prevalent issue of raw material security. He also suggested the much-needed reforms on guidelines for boosting domestic scrap recycling and achieving quality standards for scrap usage/imports and ways in which export competitiveness can be enhanced in India through Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products Scheme exclusively for aluminium industry.
India’s 4th largest coal reserves and 5th largest bauxite reserves in the world along with its unique geographical location makes India a strategic location to become a major global low-cost aluminium production hub. Aluminium is one of the key growth sectors for India and possess a huge potential to contribute as a wealth creator for nation’s economic growth.
Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) is India’s iconic aluminium producer. It is owned 49% by the Government of India and 51% by Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited is the world’s 6th largest diversified natural resources company and the largest producer of aluminium in India. BALCO operates a 0.57 million tonne per annum aluminium smelter in Korba, Chhattisgarh. It is also a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelter and power plants, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhijit Pati on aluminium's contribution to Indian metal industry globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nourdine Hmaimou: The Millennial football star you need to watch out for
- Interestingly enough, at one point in his life, Hmaimou was a pretty good Table Tennis player as well, winning several competitions between the ages of 12 and 15. But football was always his one true love and he credits the game with having changed his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Dave reveals what it takes to be a successful make-up artist
- Giving an insight into her daily life, Richa reveals that her days are filled with a lot of creativity and collaboration with different creative minds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solomartel completes its first-ever real estate fund in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GetPaying Clients - The key to success for budding digital entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The value of an MBA degree during the recession and pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top 50 influencers of 2020 announced by G-Town Society Magazine, India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile usage stats, trends & facts you should know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma: Unrecognized stars of Social Media Marketing
- They have helped many businesses/individuals to get back on track, and their help is accounted for by all whenever their worth is accounted for.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 benefits of expanding your business through franchising
- With the onset of the pandemic more and more people are flocking franchise websites to pick up franchises from reputed global brands instead of starting up their own stores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein Day 2021: Nutrition organisations support Right To Protein initiative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Aggarwal – The businessman who exudes confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After a successful launch in Europe, #CodeAtHome comes to India
- As India makes strides towards widening access of digital resources at the grass root levels, particularly among the women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Signzy’s Video KYC can help fight ID theft and financial fraud
- Signzy harnesses the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence to perform comprehensive identity verification using liveliness checks, image forensics, face matching and a randomized set of questions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox