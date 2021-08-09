Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhimanyu Kalbhor, a food & travel explorer shared his success mantra so far

Abhimanyu says, "When your life brings you to crossroads, the only path you need to visit is the one that you have walked before. Chase back your footsteps. You need to redesign yourself, need to rebuild yourself and reclaim everything that you have lost"
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Abhimanyu Kalbhor

Abhimanyu Kalbhor, an avid food and travel explorer, who also goes by the name of Ghumakkad Gastronaut across social media platforms has over 75k followers on Instagram and close to 1Million followers across all major short video platforms is a well-known face among food and travel lovers.

Abhimanyu has been recognised for his work by multiple news websites which include Outlook, Medium, NewsTrack, DailyHunt, Asian Chronicle, Indian alert etc. He has also worked with alot of top brands in the market namely, Mcdonalds, Dettol, Cadbury Oreo, Rapido, Vi, Cricbuzz, Dineout, Lays India, Burger King, Chingari, MOJ, Josh, Roposo, MxTakaTak, weikfieldind, sleepyowlcoffee, Koovs to name a few.

Abhimanyu is an Honours Graduate in Computer Engineering and Masters in Business Administration by qualification from Ireland, an entrepreneur by profession. He has also played County cricket for Ireland.

He is also an ex - Restaurateur. He used to run a multi cuisine restaurant back in the days but had to shut it down because of Demonetization and zero support then from near ones.

"I was backstabbed by people near me, people close to me. Nobody believed in me, people started losing faith in me. My life at a point came at crossroads.", said Abhimanyu.

Thanks to his mother, Abhimanyu started cooking at the age of 9. Cooking and exploring new places and streetfood, watching cookery shows has always been his passion. Having studied abroad and staying alone away from home, he mastered his cooking skills after watching YouTube videos

He also says that whenever he explores a new city, the first thing he does is walk all around the renowned places and simply follow his nose, and try to avoid as much restaurant food as possible and tries to tap the untapped street food and food joints of the city.

"I have a crush on the world and I strongly believe that to travel, is to eat local food because the beauty of India lies in its street food.", says Abhimanyu Kalbhor

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

