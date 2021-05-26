Abhinav Shrihan from Dogs' Inn becomes exemplary for animal conservation

Many a times, we have heard stories of humans misbehaving with voiceless animals, our age has been accused of ill-treating such mute beings and there are several instances substantiating this. But there are animal right activists who have taken to task to fight for the sake of the wildlife. Abhinav Srihan is the founder of Dogs’ Inn and NGO Fauna Police who has worked tirelessly to restore the lives of such dogs and other animals who face any threat from humans.

Abhinav is a consultant investigator, filmmaker, and former media professional, in addition to being an animal rescuer. He is a man endowed with a wealth of information about Indian and exotic wildlife species, conservation methods, aviary architecture, and the wildlife trade in India.

He has rehabilitated countless birds rescued from illegal captivity, unkempt in tiny cages, and discarded by callous owners, thanks to his vast expertise. Wherever possible, they were reintroduced to the wild.

He has collaborated with organisations such as TRAFFIC at the World Wildlife Fund, Humane Society International, and World Animal Protection on issues such as bull riding, poultry farms, dog fighting, and animal fights, as well as serving as a government-nominated inspector for investigations of dairy farms in Delhi.

When it comes to animal welfare, Abhinav is one of the most supportive people. As part of a team of local government officials and rescuers, he led the evacuation, feeding, and translocation of animals during the Uttarakhand cloudburst tragedy.

In addition, inquiries have been conducted into the possession of illicit wildlife sold through animal markets such as Mehboob chowk in Telangana, Nakhaas in Lucknow, Parade bazar in Kanpur, Chota Masjid in Gorakhpur, Sonepur mela, and other locations.

Abhinav has raised his voice against Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh for promoting dog fights in his video. Regarding the same, he said, “ We strongly condemn this. It is wrong to project dog fights as something macho, valiant or courageous. Punjab has historically been known for healthy human sports like kushti and kabaddi. The Sikh Regiment in Indian Army has won maximum awards for their true heroism, and our Gurus have also taught compassion for all.”

Providing government officials with information on illegal wildlife trade and possession, as well as information on the poaching network. At the Gadimai and Kamakhaya temples in Nepal and Guwahati, Assam, he aided in the illegal slaughter of hundreds of goats, pigeons, and buffaloes.

We live in a time where we learn of people misbehaving and treating animals inhumanely. People like him are hard to come by, particularly when it comes to animal welfare.

