Abhishek Archana Srivastava, Rakesh Upadhyay to judge Mr, Miss & Mr UP Icon 2021

The youngest producer of Bollywood Abhishek Archana Srivastava along with Rakesh Upadhyay a famous Bollywood Film Producer announced that they are going to judge the UP's biggest show Mr,Miss& Mrs UP icon 2021 this time.

Abhishek who is a film producer from Prayagraj is on a spree of making back-to-back music videos. His last songs 'Tum Kaho Toh” “Sorry” “Hurt Mainu kar Gayi” and"Lalla Lalla Lori" in which he did a lead role as an actor just got released by Zee Music Company and has received tremendous love from the public whereas Rakesh Upadhyay a famous producer in Bollywood industry is the creative producer of Khiladi 786, The Expose, Tera Suroor etc and also an executive producer of My Friend Ganesha 2 but this time they both are very excited to judge for the biggest show Mr, Miss & Mrs UP Icon 202 which is a unique platform to discover hidden talent and provide budding stars an opportunity to showcase themselves.

It’s a great opportunity for them to actually correct the models on the biggest show of UP. The judges are themselves an icon as they have worked with many amazing actors and influencers they have a great knowledge of how things should be done on such a plat form. It is absolutely not easy to get such opportunity they have definitely given their best in their work to claim this opportunity today as their work is loved by many celebrities. All their time and effort spent in either employing a company or working independently, plan and co-ordinate various aspects of film production, such as selecting the script; writing, directing, editing, and arranging financing and much more all of the activities has given them an amazing experience of how such work should be functioned.

This show is being awaited. All their fans wish to see these amazing producers giving their opinions about each contestant’s performance Finally we get a show which will have so much of enthusiasm in it as people have been so disturbed during the COVID-19 hope for the best.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.