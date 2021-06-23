Abhishek Jain of AAP launches free bus service to speed up vaccination drive

Abhishek Jain, Sangathan Mantri, Vasant Vihar, Ward 64, has undertaken several covid relief measures as New Delhi faced the worst crisis during the second wave. Delhi saw a huge spike in the number of COVID cases along with fatalities during the second wave of the pandemic. As the positivity rate has fallen below 1%, the government of Delhi prepares to unlock the capital in a phased manner. With the re-opening, the Kejriwal government has been pushing the boundaries ahead to complete the vaccination process of Delhi residents.

Abhishek, who is also the vaccination centre in-charge of Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Moti Bagh Nanakpura initiated a bus service being run in the Vasant Vihar area where people will be driven to the same vaccination centre and after getting the vaccine, will be dropped back home. Since the launch of the service, 500 people have benefitted. This is a free service for the people living in several camps of Vasant Vihar such as Coolie Camp, Priyanka Gandhi Camp, Shiva Camp, Sewa Camp, Shri Ram J.J Shastri Market Camp, Nepali Camp, Bhanvar Singh Camp, Vasant Gaon and Vasant Enclave.

Around 500 people have been vaccinated with the help of free pick and drop bus service. Besides launching the bus service, Abhishek Jain has taken several initiatives to provide relief to the Vasant Vihar residents in Delhi. He started a free ambulance service wherein ambulances with oxygen service were made available all-time for the Covid positive patients. The ambulance service has helped more than 300 patients reach the hospital.

His team has actively distributed oximeters, surgical masks, sanitisers while reaching out to remote camps at Vasant Vihar. Additionally, there was uncertainty to procure essentials during the lockdown. To ensure that people do not face any difficulty, Abhishek has also extended his aid to supply ration & meals to the marginalized. All this has been organised by Abhishek personally wherein he has spent more than 5 lakhs already. He has also launched camps to raise awareness about hygiene and health for the prevention of Covid19 in all areas of Vasant Vihar.

