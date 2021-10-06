Abhishek Mahankal's mission for new traders: "Let's Reach the Top Together"

TRADR - A physical live trading floor. Revolutionizing young minds and bringing new trends.

Apart from the social media campaign to inspire a million and more, Abhishek Mahankal’s team TRADR has always found unique ways to attract and inspire the youth. He aims for them to achieve full financial freedom with proper risk management, which is the need of the hour to live the fancy Instagram lifestyle everybody is obsessed with.

An interactive live trading floor, multiple apps on android and iOS for trading and educational purposes and a personal mentorship program, catering from basic to advance with constant live support and complete undivided attention.

8 years ago, he got involved in the Indian stock markets, and ever since it has been a very bouncy adventurous ride, with multiple failures, rejections and startups but never backing down. With a team of highly trained traders in their respective fields, they provide an array of backtested strategies with accuracy and low risks.

He has been very vocal and transparent about every aspect of the market and regularly shares free trades on his social media, which has attracted a lot of big-timers from Hyderabad, Banglore, Mumbai and Pune and throughout posting hefty profits from the Free Trades time and again.

They stand true to the tagline ‘Let’s reach the top together, as his students from all the previous batches have vouched for it and have become masters of the art.

The office is full of enthusiasm and pumped for any and every challenge, even if all odds are against them, they’ve risen higher than ever, and his leadership keeps pushing them beyond all.

He is very approachable and always there to support young traders to grow to their fullest potential. The team wants to see everyone on top, as the tagline says – ‘ LET'S REACH THE TOP TOGETHER.'

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.