Abhishek Sharma & Zee Music present Ramzing’s lockdown anthem

The Covid-19 pandemic locked down an entire world, bringing new challenges for everyone. As India’s vaccination drive kick-starts, there’s hope that life will be ‘normal’ and we will get to do regular things that make our lives fun. Assembling personal Covid 19 experiences in a quirky music video, four artistic minds have collaborated to create ‘When It’s All Over’ the lockdown anthem.

Renowned Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame produces this video sung and composed by Ramzing. “When I heard this fantastic song by Ramzing, it was like a call to arms! I had to bring it out in the world. I loved the positive spin to the pandemic as it talks about hope and it does so in a funny way…It’s a musical narrative that dreams about going back to normalcy. We had very limited budgets but my directors, Ani & Ritesh and their m worked very hard to give it a million dollar look. I’m really happy to present their labor of love to the world and thank Zee Music for supporting this little project with a big heart.”

Ramzing, who has composed, written and sung this track says, “I asked my son, Siddharth, "So what are you going to do when this pandemic is over?” Without skipping a beat he said, "I'm gonna take off this mask and throw it in the can. I'm gonna go party when there's no more quarantine ban!" That was the inspiration, and that night I wrote the rest of the song.”

Ritesh Varma and Aniruddha Khanwilkar have directed this catchy music video reminiscent of a classic MJ song. Aniruddha also acts in this potential post lockdown chartbuster.

Abhishek Sharma and Zee Music Present Ramzing’s ‘When It’s All Over’ OUT NOW on Zee Music!