Abhishek Sharma & Zee Music present Ramzing’s lockdown anthem
The Covid-19 pandemic locked down an entire world, bringing new challenges for everyone. As India’s vaccination drive kick-starts, there’s hope that life will be ‘normal’ and we will get to do regular things that make our lives fun. Assembling personal Covid 19 experiences in a quirky music video, four artistic minds have collaborated to create ‘When It’s All Over’ the lockdown anthem.
Renowned Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame produces this video sung and composed by Ramzing. “When I heard this fantastic song by Ramzing, it was like a call to arms! I had to bring it out in the world. I loved the positive spin to the pandemic as it talks about hope and it does so in a funny way…It’s a musical narrative that dreams about going back to normalcy. We had very limited budgets but my directors, Ani & Ritesh and their m worked very hard to give it a million dollar look. I’m really happy to present their labor of love to the world and thank Zee Music for supporting this little project with a big heart.”
Ramzing, who has composed, written and sung this track says, “I asked my son, Siddharth, "So what are you going to do when this pandemic is over?” Without skipping a beat he said, "I'm gonna take off this mask and throw it in the can. I'm gonna go party when there's no more quarantine ban!" That was the inspiration, and that night I wrote the rest of the song.”
Ritesh Varma and Aniruddha Khanwilkar have directed this catchy music video reminiscent of a classic MJ song. Aniruddha also acts in this potential post lockdown chartbuster.
Abhishek Sharma and Zee Music Present Ramzing’s ‘When It’s All Over’ OUT NOW on Zee Music!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Sharma & Zee Music present Ramzing’s lockdown anthem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout 2020
- This event aimed to help youngsters stay mentally & physically fit during the pandemic, with insights on maintaining a nutritious diet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Starmark Fitness Studio – A premium solution for the elite fitness lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Dr. Leena S forays into media with News Express Post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Pahuja takes over the ownership of Decode Air Bar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My family is my support system, says philanthropist Apoorva Beri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harvard, Stanford faculty mentor students in an initiative by Learn with Leaders
- Coffee with Leaders is an initiative by Learn with Leaders to connect school students with mentors from leading universities and Ivy League institutions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhir & Dhir Associates ropes in Sonal Verma to lead the ESG practice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Verma: Re-defining classical music with his talent
- Sunny Verma has redefined the classical definition of music and has set new benchmarks in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Next Round Of NBSAT exams to be held on 31st January 2021
- Top MBA College of Gujarat closes its admission on 28th January 2021 with NBSAT.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobileware Technologies partners with NSDL Payments Bank for TransXT platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
iaspaper.net is helping students & job aspirants, with important information
- IAS Paper.net is the principal education portal of the country, having Lakhs and lakhs of students shaping their career, by giving correct, sufficient, and genuine information in one provision.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swarn Avinash Kumar: A journey from small town boy to building self-driving cars
- Avinash always found himself fascinated by the gaming industry and the idea behind it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikander Daredia is a construction business owner, creating luxurious homes
- His firm Daredia Constructions in Hyderabad gives comfortable and joyful experiences to people with the highest-quality construction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushwant Singh is all set to launch E-Comm store for made in India brands
- Khushwant remained a devoted learner of the ins and outs of online marketing and his clients sing paeans of his expertise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox