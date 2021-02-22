IND USA
Abid Dharamsey
Abid Dharamsey
brand post

Abid Dharamsey identifies 5 digital marketing mistakes in 2021

  • Founder of Bison Creations, a leading digital marketing agency, Abid Dharamsey believes that 2021 is already an unpredictable year, and 5 digital marketing mistakes can stun any business’ growth.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Abid Dharamsey, the founder and head of successful digital agency Bison Creations, has mentioned 5 digital marketing mistakes that could be fatal for any business. He believes that during a year that’s already unpredictable, the digital marketers need to take each measure vigilantly.

According to Statista, the expected spending on digital marketing during 2021 is around $400 billion. However, 58-60% marketers never achieve the results they have been aiming for. It is because not only the trends are consequently changing, but also due to changing global system, specifically the global economy. “A majority of the digital marketing campaigns do not achieve the desired results because they aim to surpass their competitors rather than devising a strong digital marketing strategy for their target audiences”, Abid Dharamsey said.

When asked about how businesses can devise digital marketing strategies specific to the audiences, Abid Dharamsey elaborated, “the real cost of digital marketing comes from the data extracted before devising a strategy. You cannot sell your products, content or services to everyone. It is as simple as that. At Bison Creations, we always spend our maximum time on research and deriving data that answers our digital marketing questions.”

The biggest 5 digital marketing mistakes of 2021

Abid Dharamsey mentioned these 5 digital marketing mistakes that can poke holes in the ship of any business.

Targeting wrong audiences

“Your audience is the pillar of your digital marketing strategy. Its good to start with a broad spectrum, but digital marketers have to go deeper into the ocean to find the right audience. We achieve this purpose by creating customer personas. Then we filter out the personas that might not be of our interest. This way, we can predict that our digital marketing strategy is going to be a success”, he cleared the air about how Bison Creations builds powerful digital marketing strategies.

Poor online brand reputation

Abid Dharamsey believes that online brand reputation is the second pillar of any business, audience being the first. He said that it takes years to build online reputation of a business, but a few negative reviews, spam links, or any such negative contributor can ruin the brand reputation. This results in the loss of buyer’s trust and business credibility.

Poor UX

“To understand the user experience of a website, consider that you run a restaurant. Your customers enter the door, but they don’t know where to sit, where to order food, there is no menu on the tables, no one to guide, not even the manager. What would your customer do? They would leave the restaurant and go to a place that’s more understandable”, Abid Dharamsey gave the example. Poor navigation, scattered content, broken links, etc contribute to poor user experience. Digital marketers cannot afford their audiences to leave the website.

Brand without a blog

“You can bring 10 more queens but content will always be the king”, Abid Dharamsey jokingly said. He further told that Bison Creations strongly believes in content creation and content marketing because that it exactly where your audience resonates. He said that your audience understand the taste of your brand and your business values from a well-communicating forum, which must be a blog.

Lack of re-marketing

Abid Dharamsey said that when businesses get up on the higher pedestal, they make the fatal mistake of not retargeting their audience. “No matter if a visitor has performed an action on your website or not, retargeting is must. Even big international brands do it, then why not us?”, he said. Answering a question, he said that email and social media ads are the most powerful and result-driven platforms for retargeting.

About the company

Bison Creations, founded and headed by Abid Dharamsey, works as full-service digital agency. The company offers most essential services for businesses including content writing and content marketing, online reputation management, digital marketing, press release writing, search engine optimization, and more.

To contact, log in here https://abiddharamsey.com/ and check out https://bisoncreations.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

