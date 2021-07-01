Academisthan invites nominations for Teacher of the Year Awards

Academisthan

Academisthan is a “not-for-profit” initiative of the teachers, by the teachers and for the teachers in Higher Education Institutions. It is an attempt to get the entire body of teaching academia across India and the globe on a single platform.

Academisthan has no commercial interest.

Aims and Objectives

It aims to be a one of a kind repository that will furnish an exhaustive and updated database of teachers serving in different areas of disciplines, specialisations and experiences.

It also aims to aid teachers in widening their outreach and engagements beyond their institutional landscapes.

Academisthan will work towards organising research conferences, seminars, symposiums, etc. to enhance teacher learning and acquisition of knowledge.

Dynamic by nature, Academisthan envisions to broaden its scope to cater to the emerging needs of contemporary society and robustly align itself to bring transformation and change.

The portal will help teachers keep abreast with the latest news, views, guidelines, statutes, ordinances, etc. in the field of education.

It will create an ecosystem to help teachers in career advancement, academic continuum, etc.

Academic Programs conducted

Under the aegis of Academisthan, the following programs were conducted.

New-Age Tools for Teaching Online:

Academisthan had organized this three-day webinar to orient the teachers on using new-age tools for online teaching by incorporating the subtopics of 1) Online Teaching Tools and Applications, 2) How to create great content online and 3) Student Interaction and Engagement. It was expected to provide 360 degrees comprehension on using digital tools for lesson planning and execution in the online mode.

In total, 6920 registrations from more than 1608 educational institutions across the globe took place. The webinar was conducted on 28th, 29th and 30th June 2020.

Hon’ble Chancellor and Governor, State of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji inaugurated the webinar.

NEP 2020: Demystifying Transformation of Indian Education

A virtual round table panel discussion in collaboration with Vidyapeeth Vikas Manch and Srujan Sampada on NEP 2020 was organised on 8th August 2020. Teachers and educationists were privy to the discussions and deliberations by the erudite speakers. The esteemed panellists were Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (MP, Rajya Sabha, Chairman HRD Committee and President of ICCR), Dr Bhushan Patwardhan (Vice-Chairman, UGC), Dr Suhas Pednekar (Vice-Chancellor, University of Mumbai) and Prof. Milind Marathe (Former President ABVP, Patron of Vidyapeeth Vikas Manch)

An announcement cum appeal for pan Indian teachers to apply for ‘Best Teacher Award’

Academisthan has instituted the National Level “Best Teacher Award” to recognize and value excellence and a high level of teaching at the national level in HEIs. The purpose of the National Level “Best Teacher Award” is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest/outstanding teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Academisthan under the able leadership of Shri Deepakkumar Mukadam, Honourable Chancellor’s Nominee, University of Mumbai appeals and invites the learned members and academia of Higher Education Institutions at pan India level to enlist themselves for the National Level “Best Teacher Award”. Applicants can register themselves on Academisthan online portal by becoming members and nominating themselves for the award.

Nominations are open.

Visit https://academisthan.com/ for more information.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.