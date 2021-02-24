IND USA
Umesh Sharma
Umesh Sharma
Ace digital marketing expert and fitness model Umesh Sharma

  • Umesh says he's also an avid reader, a traveler who likes to explore new things and a fitness freak.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Umesh Sharma is a stunning young fitness model from India. He believes that acquiring a replacement customer is often challenging and it’s very true. So, building a robust relationship with all of your customers may be a must.

The young boy owns his business module, and he’s the founder of the superhost which gives you access to buy the domain for your website. His platform has helped many people across the globe. He was quoted as saying, “Dedication and hard work will take you to places you didn’t even dream of.”

This young and dynamic personality not only uses his influence to attract and endorse brands but also makes it to some extent to motivate and encourage folks that respect him as their role model. Umesh passion for creating content alongside his skills and perseverance reflects that there's no force powerful enough to prevent you from achieving heights if you're persistent enough with your efforts.

Umesh says he's also an avid reader, a traveler who likes to explore new things and a fitness freak. Inspiring others through his passion for fitness, his journey hasn’t been easy. A self-made person, Umesh has achieved success on his own. His firm majorly works with fitness and digital marketing’ niches. He has worked with various clients in the UK, US, Dubai and across the globe.

At the age of 17, when most people are unsure of their life choices, Umesh started his digital marketing agency. Based in Rajasthan, he has worked day in and day out to make his name in the industry. This small-town youngster began his transformation journey in 2016 and worked on himself within 8 months. Umesh Sharma is popularly also referred to as Umesh fitness, his Instagram has more than 60 thousand followers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.


