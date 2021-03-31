Ace entrepreneur Tamas Boruah shares the way ahead for Verd Media

“If you do what you always did, you will get what you always got.”

Tamas Boruah, the CEO and founder of a prominent digital marketing agency in Bangalore began his tryst to success with the above quote. Hailing from a small town of Assam, from his initial teenage years, Tamas wanted to do something which was very different from the rest and wanted to stand out.

He found solace on the internet and in the year 2013 developed a micro-niche blog, Tamas was ardent to broaden his horizons, due to which he started to read about more avenues to begin from his blog and related fields, when he got acquainted with Affiliate Marketing, in a short span, he understood the importance of affiliate marketing and in the year 2018, transformed himself into a full-fledged digital marketer.

Today, he is the successful founder of Verd Media which is driving a lot of traction in and around Bangalore. From providing top notch services of social media management, SEO to affiliate marketing, link building and even app development, Verd Media is enticing it's client's with their robust, expert-driven approach that is getting them a massive response towards their business.

Tamas Boruah says," We are certainly overwhelmed with the kind of response that we have got with our digital marketing agency, I came to Bangalore in the year 2017 and since then have been working on building the digital marketing ecosystem in the city. We are utterly grateful that we could seize the opportunity and are now realizing the fruits of working hard relentlessly".

"We have begun to provide App development services of late and we are merrily overwhelmed with the response on that too, our apps are kicking on play store, along with that we are constantly working on scores of projects and are hoping to look for greater avenues to get into", adds Tamas Boruah on being asked the way forward for Verd Media.

It is true that if you have the will and the courage to pursue something than you can move mountains, Tamas Boruah is a motivation to several millennials to not give up on their dreams and to strive harder till they succeed.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.