Actor Arradhya Maan to grace this holi with sensational song 'Birthday Pawri'

Holi is just around the corner and what could be more fun than tuning into a peppy number by your favourite stars of the industry. Actor/producer Arradhya Maan is set to glam up this holi with his mesmerising grooves that will add a brand new anthem to our holi playlist.

The versatile actor who has been the part of phenomenal projects like co-producing the film Ujda Chaman and Khuda Haafiz. Also giving hits like Tera Hoon Na, Tu Lagdi Ferrari and more that will come in his birthday anthem of the year, Arradhya is mesmerising the public with his back to back appearances with quality content and 'Birthday Pawri' is the most awaited in the league.

Arradhya is sharing the screen space with Big Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli in their upcoming song “Birthday Pawri” which is composed by Meet Bros, choreographed by Mudassar Khan and produced by Sameer Junaidi’s TransMedia Films.

Sung by the maestros Amit Mishra & Aditi Singh Sharma on Meet Bros's music and accessorised with Mellow D's rap, this release on the occasion of the festival of colours will add a new dimension to the versatility of the charming and exhilarating actor Arradhya Maan who seemed very excited to announce the release of his song 'Birthday Pawri'.

Arradhya Maan can be seen shooting for his upcoming project which is a Holi Song that will be released and celebrated on Holi this year.

When asked about the same Arradhya said, “What can be a great occasion for releasing my upcoming project than Holi. This one will be a Holi anthem as birthday pawri jaari hai.. Abb Holi party ki Baari hai. So I just want to tell my fans to stay tuned as there is a lot in the box to unveil.”

Clearly Aaradhya is gearing up for some fun filled entertainers for his fans while raising the bar with his upcoming release on holi.

Having enchanted the audience with his stellar performances in some of the most entertaining movies of the past few years which has taken the audience by storm, this groovy number which is based on the groundbreaking meme of 'Pawri Horai hai' is all set to rock the birthday celebrations of the millennials in the future.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.