Actor Kapil Jhaveri donated 30 jumbo oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Goa

When the going gets tough, the tough get going!

This old adage well describes the gigantic humanitarian tasks undertaken by Dilse Foundation in the most difficult times ever faced in this century. This second wave of Covid 19 pandemic is even more demanding and there are instances where almost every segment of the society and even the authorities are giving their best.

With the distribution of ration every day to the most affected families in several cities across India, and having extended aid in several forms to several other states in India, Kapil Jhaveri of Dilse Foundation must have never put in such an effort nor must have provided such time and money even for his own family!

The latest gigantic task undertaken was the NGO's contribution of 30 Jumbo Oxygen cylinders to Horizon, Mother care and more hospitals in Goa even as the foundation has recently completed the providing of 1 lakh masks to the Goa government last year.

The extent of support extended by this NGO to the state of Goa must have never been paralleled by any other NGO in the recent history of the state. Having attained the status as one of the biggest NGOs in India, the Dilse foundation is in its final stages of planning to open up several branches all across the country.

Another task of saving several lives during this current pandemic situation, Kapil Jhaveri has donated 30 jumbo oxygen cylinders to multiple hospitals in Goa, humbly stating, "These cylinders were sent from Mumbai with the joint efforts and contribution by Namit Jhaveri & Mahesh Jhaveri sir."It was the Team Khushiyaan that executed the transportation, in spite of cyclone and heavy rains there wasn't a single day's delay to reach its destination since the lives of several patients depended on the supply of Oxygen.

Says Kapil Jhaveri, "The moment we came to know about the requirement, we acted immediately without any delay. I have always believed in the meaning of 'Serving is praising'. In future too, wherever there is a need for us, we shall stand strong and always be with the society and nation."

"The team of Dilse Foundation is always on its toes to serve more lives. Once again, I congratulate and thank the V Team, team of Khushiyaan and Shantanu for the execution of the most impossible task," Kapil Jhaveri ended.

