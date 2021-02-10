IND USA
Actor, model and content creator, Maanu Malik, is an emerging artist

  • With such a charismatic appearance and a humble personality, it is hard to say that anybody could resist themselves from watching his videos and going through his posts.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:27 PM IST

Muhammad Usman who is also popularly known as Maanu Malik is one of the most versatile personalities that one could ever come across. Maanu Malik was born in Pakistan and from a very young age, he was in the limelight and fame was nothing too surprising for him.

You can expect Maanu Malik to a jack of all trades rather than being a master one. He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms. It is the exceptional acting skills that bought him this fame and this young man deserves it all. He is very much active on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram but he is also an active content creator.

Maanu has a huge following on youtube where he posts engaging content and he actively conducts giveaways and contests. Some of the fame and following that Maanu has gained is through his TikTok account and you can find all types of content there, apart from making content on TikTok Maanu Malik has also been the brand ambassador and endorsed products for numerous companies.

With such a charismatic appearance and a humble personality, it is hard to say that anybody could resist themselves from watching his videos and going through his posts. This personality and good looks have made him a successful model. Maanu Malik has been on the number one option for designers and brands to showcase their new apparel and Maanu has waked in the ramp, modeling for some of the most reputed companies.

It is the amount of hard work and dedication that Maanu puts in every task he does and this is what brought his success. He is completely professional while working with brands and doing modeling and when it comes to acting, he puts himself out there and gives his best while acting for different genres. While creating content, he comes up with new and creative ideas to keep his subscribers entertained and unlike others, he doesn't reupload the same kind of content that might have worked earlier.

These characteristics make Maanu Malik one of the most passionate and versatile actor, model, and content creator.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

