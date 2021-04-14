Actor Poojan Chavda bags projects in the global entertainment industry

The artists know no boundaries, art is not classy gender, space, or region specific. A young hazel eyed boy from Gujarat who grew up watching regional and Bollywood films is making his mark in the United States of America. Poojan Chavda, after doing a handful of work in Gujarat moved to the US.

Poojan has learned the craft of acting from various institutes which includes Adwait Multiversity. Teacher Abhilash Shah has instilled confidence and nurtured the aspiring actor within Poojan. Poojan kick-started his career in the native land Gujarat, he starred in multiple projects; Sansaar, a Gujarati cinema wherein he played a meaty character role. Ek Laadki, another Gujarati film wherein he was casted in the second lead. The initial days have always been tough for an actor owing to which he also fancied his chances in modeling and commercials.

The hard work paid off as he grabbed multiple advertisements; Jivraj Tea, a brand from Assam, SIA Engineering, Brand photoshoot for The Arvind Store to name a few. Every artist to hone his/her skills for once learn the basics by doing plays, drama or theatrics. Poojan too being a sincere and enthusiastic artist featured in various plays. The hard work & dedication earned him lead role in the successful plays; The Ghost Train & Maangadh. Both the play were directed by talented Rajendra Shukla.

Poojan is currently living and combating his dreams in the dreamland, he has grabbed modeling offers of various brands; Koovs, JadeBlue, La Milano, MALTED, Wranglers and many more. Poojan recently featured in a Netflix web series. He also got featured in an artistic music video. Lot more is anticipated to come from Poojan Chavda in near future.

