Actor Virral Patel wishes to make his digital debut soon

In recent times, the OTT platforms have created a craze among the audience for their amazing content and screenplay. Due to pandemic, many movie makers are turning towards the OTT platforms for the release of their movies. The craze of OTT is immense in the audience that many big stars are heading towards working for the OTT platforms in the forms and films as well as series.

Virral Patel an upcoming actor who came into the spotlight recently post the trailer release of his forthcoming flick Thalaivi, wishes to do web series. The tremendous actor has expressed plans to work for the web content shortly. His acting and presence in the trailer are already started to charm the audience. It would surely be interesting to see how the actor spread his magic in the digital world.

The actor thinks OTT has emerged as a blessing for the entertainment industry at the time of the pandemic. Virral also praises the quality of content shown on the Digital platform.

“I would love to be part of the OTT platform as I think they give amazing stories which keep the audience hooked throughout”, said Viral.

Virral Patel is one of the promising actors who entered Bollywood this year. The debut movie of the Thalaivi actor was supposed to come on floors on 23rd April but due to the outbreak of pandemic in early 2021, it is postponed until things get normal.

Further, Virral has also worked as a producer which he thinks helped him in thriving his skills as an actor. Virral is a complete ardent lover of fitness. The actor also owns a classic gym in Mumbai.

