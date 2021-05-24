Actor-choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal talks on creating trends on social media

It has not been so long since Instagram launched the feature of reel videos. Ever since the new feature got launched, many creators and social media personalities brought out creativity using the platform. Among many creators and influencers, actor and choreographer Sahaj Singh Chahal has found a place for himself as a household name. Blessed with many talents, his goofy energy in his dance videos have always left everyone surprised. Sahaj is widely known for his deadly dance moves, and his videos on the internet depict the same.

Be it his videos in the dance studio, or dancing his heart out in the outdoors, Sahaj’s quirky dance has always impressed his fans. A majority of the reels created by the artist are in the latest trends, and a few of them created by him have often set the trends leaving the internet berserk. Creating a dance cover or a video is easy, but setting trends with dance moves is something only Sahaj Singh Chahal can do.

Gradually building a strong fanbase through his dance videos, the actor/choreographer has got a tremendous response on his reels. Not only has he garnered good views on his videos, but many of his fans are creating videos by matching with his dance steps. “I believe to be in trend, you must create a trend. Following a trend is the easiest thing to do, but creating trends is a completely different ballgame”, quotes Sahaj.

For many of his videos, Sahaj Singh Chahal in the past has collaborated with well-known names like Harleen Sethi, Sonali Bhadauria, Alisha Singh and various other influencers. Speaking about the uniqueness of the videos, Sahaj said, “It is a learning experience of years. In recent times, I have learned and unlearned many things. Many call me perfect with my dance moves, but the fact is that I am a learner, and that’s what motivates me to try my hand at different things.”

A true epitome of inspiration for thousands of dancers and artists, Sahaj’s work has indeed left people motivated. In his extraordinary career, he has worked with many reputed stars from B-Town including Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sargun Mehta, Vicky Kaushal, Adah Sharma, Aastha Gill among others. Showcasing his dance skills on a global level, Sahaj Singh Chahal’s dance group ‘Urban Singh Crew’ has undeniably made India proud internationally. With his Instagram reels doing wonders now, he is truly setting a benchmark in the world of social media as well.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.