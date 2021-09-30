Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Actor/Director Mantra opens up on ‘Virus 2062’, podcast released on MnM Talkies
brand post

Actor/Director Mantra opens up on ‘Virus 2062’, podcast released on MnM Talkies

The thriller podcast stars Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This is the first time that this real-life couple has voiced for an audio drama and have been paired opposite each other.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:32 PM IST
RJ/Actor/Director Mantra

The multi-talented RJ/actor/director Mantra, recently launched a new podcast titled ‘Virus 2062’ under his audio production banner MnM Talkies, in collaboration with Spotify. The thriller podcast stars Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This is the first time that this real-life couple has voiced for an audio drama and have been paired opposite each other.

On working with the actors, show’s director and founder of MnM Talkies, Mantra says, “It has been a pleasure working with Ali and Richa. They are such invested actors and it shows in the body of work they have achieved. Virus 2062 has been a remarkable experience due to the coming together of some fine people - Julio Rojas who came up with the original storyline, the Spotify team, the cast Ali and Richa, and my wonderful team at MnM Talkies.”

Mantra further says, “It's been a good year for our podcasts. Virus 2062 has been one of the strongest pieces of content I have laid my hands on. I have thoroughly enjoyed producing it and with ace actors like Ali and Richa, the characters truly have come alive.” Talking about the response on the show, Mantra adds, “Response from the listeners is overwhelming. Spotify is hitting the right notes and I am glad we can make music together.”

RELATED STORIES

One of the listeners, the famous author Durjoy Dutta says, “Once in a while comes stories like #Virus2062 which keeps us at the edge of the seat. The ending of this #HindiAudioThriller is so mind-blowing, you’d not know what hit you. I honestly recommend this show."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Here’s the Best Free Youtube MP3 Converter in 2021

UFC GYM India Opens Its Third Club In Noida Sector 104

How to calculate CRS points for Canada PR?

FinTech business executive Sai Tej Annareddy's entrepreneurial journey
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP