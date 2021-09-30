Actor/Director Mantra opens up on ‘Virus 2062’, podcast released on MnM Talkies

The multi-talented RJ/actor/director Mantra, recently launched a new podcast titled ‘Virus 2062’ under his audio production banner MnM Talkies, in collaboration with Spotify. The thriller podcast stars Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. This is the first time that this real-life couple has voiced for an audio drama and have been paired opposite each other.

On working with the actors, show’s director and founder of MnM Talkies, Mantra says, “It has been a pleasure working with Ali and Richa. They are such invested actors and it shows in the body of work they have achieved. Virus 2062 has been a remarkable experience due to the coming together of some fine people - Julio Rojas who came up with the original storyline, the Spotify team, the cast Ali and Richa, and my wonderful team at MnM Talkies.”

Mantra further says, “It's been a good year for our podcasts. Virus 2062 has been one of the strongest pieces of content I have laid my hands on. I have thoroughly enjoyed producing it and with ace actors like Ali and Richa, the characters truly have come alive.” Talking about the response on the show, Mantra adds, “Response from the listeners is overwhelming. Spotify is hitting the right notes and I am glad we can make music together.”

One of the listeners, the famous author Durjoy Dutta says, “Once in a while comes stories like #Virus2062 which keeps us at the edge of the seat. The ending of this #HindiAudioThriller is so mind-blowing, you’d not know what hit you. I honestly recommend this show."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.