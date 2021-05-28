Actors are also mitigating stress for the audience, says debutant Saksham Kapoor

All of 15 years old, up-and-coming young actor Saksham Kapoor who is a part of MX Player's new show "Runaway Lugaai", produced by Aarrav Jindal of Euphoria Productions, comes from a family of doctors. While he looks up to them all and the medical fraternity for being on the forefront of India's fight against Covid-19, Saksham has his sights set on the glittering world of showbiz.

The actor who studies in class 10th has done a cameo in "Runaway Lugaai", which has an impressive ensemble cast including actors such as Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Aarya Babbar, Pankaj Jha and Chitranjan Tripathi among others.

His attraction towards the entertainment industry stems from his love for movies since his childhood. "Right from the start I loved to watch movies and that made me think how the acting world would be. I always felt that actors do a lot for people through their art," he adds.

Saksham, who wants to pursue Business Studies as a subject during his senior secondary days at school, is also definite about his intent to undergo professional training in acting and dancing to hone his skills and be better prepared to take a big leap in the competitive industry.

He has an innocent and personal reason for not wanting to pursue the medical stream. He explains, "I am not comfortable to see anyone in pain. I feel people require lighter moments in life and they get those in abundance through movies, TV dramas and web series nowadays. During the lockdowns, people have found solace in these mediums, and so in a way, I believe that we actors are also mitigating stress and pain of the audience and people, in our own way."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.